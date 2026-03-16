Türkiye has strongly condemned Israel’s ground offensive in Lebanon, warning that the military aggression could further destabilise the region and lead to a humanitarian catastrophe.

In a statement on Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye denounced the Israeli invasion as a violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Ankara said the policies pursued by the government of Benjamin Netanyahu, which it described as based on “genocide and collective punishment,” risk being replicated in Lebanon following the devastation seen in Gaza.

“If implemented in Lebanon, these policies will lead to a new humanitarian disaster in the region,” the ministry said.

Türkiye reiterated its solidarity with Lebanon and stressed its support for the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of what it described as Israeli attacks.