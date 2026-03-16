TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye condemns Israeli ground invasion in Lebanon
Ankara warns the operation could deepen regional instability and trigger a new humanitarian disaster.
Türkiye condemns Israeli ground invasion in Lebanon
Türkiye reiterates its solidarity with Lebanon and stresses its support for the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. / Public domain
8 hours ago

Türkiye has strongly condemned Israel’s ground offensive in Lebanon, warning that the military aggression could further destabilise the region and lead to a humanitarian catastrophe.

In a statement on Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye denounced the Israeli invasion as a violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Ankara said the policies pursued by the government of Benjamin Netanyahu, which it described as based on “genocide and collective punishment,” risk being replicated in Lebanon following the devastation seen in Gaza.

“If implemented in Lebanon, these policies will lead to a new humanitarian disaster in the region,” the ministry said.

Türkiye reiterated its solidarity with Lebanon and stressed its support for the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of what it described as Israeli attacks.

RelatedTRT World - Israel launches ground offensive in Lebanon as regional conflict expands
RECOMMENDED

Spain urges UN to ensure protection of peacekeepers

Spain's Defence Minister Margarita Robles on Monday called on the United Nations to ensure the protection of peacekeepers in Lebanon, warning that the safety of troops deployed with the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) must be respected.

Speaking to reporters, Robles said Spain is closely monitoring the situation of its soldiers serving in the UN peacekeeping mission as hostilities continue in the region.

"I speak with them every day, twice a day. It is a difficult, complicated situation," she said, referring to Spanish troops deployed in Lebanon.

Robles said soldiers are spending long hours in bunkers due to security risks but continue carrying out their duties when conditions allow.

RelatedTRT World - Israel may call up 450,000 reservists for potential ground invasion in Lebanon
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Iran hits Gulf neighbours, tightens grip on oil shipping as energy crisis fears rise
Spanish actor Javier Bardem calls for peace, Palestinian freedom during Oscars speech
Israel's shelling of fuel depots in Tehran 'violates international law': Iran
Michael B. Jordan wins best actor, Jessie Buckley wins best actress at Oscars
Arab League slams Israel's closure of Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan
Trump says NATO faces 'very bad future' if US allies don't help with war on Iran
Israeli security officials say war on Iran not progressing at expected pace
Israel may call up 450,000 reservists for potential ground invasion in Lebanon
Four Pakistani brothers killed in cross-border fire from Afghanistan
Bill for US war on Iran hits $12B: White House
Pakistan strikes Kandahar as cross-border conflict with Afghanistan escalates
Israeli air strike on Gaza kills four, including child and pregnant woman
Three Iranian women footballers reverse asylum bid, set to return home from Australia
Japan sets high bar for sending warships to protect Gulf oil route
Israel kills two Palestinian children, parents in occupied West Bank