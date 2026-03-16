Türkiye has strongly condemned Israel’s ground offensive in Lebanon, warning that the military aggression could further destabilise the region and lead to a humanitarian catastrophe.
In a statement on Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye denounced the Israeli invasion as a violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Ankara said the policies pursued by the government of Benjamin Netanyahu, which it described as based on “genocide and collective punishment,” risk being replicated in Lebanon following the devastation seen in Gaza.
“If implemented in Lebanon, these policies will lead to a new humanitarian disaster in the region,” the ministry said.
Türkiye reiterated its solidarity with Lebanon and stressed its support for the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of what it described as Israeli attacks.
Spain urges UN to ensure protection of peacekeepers
Spain's Defence Minister Margarita Robles on Monday called on the United Nations to ensure the protection of peacekeepers in Lebanon, warning that the safety of troops deployed with the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) must be respected.
Speaking to reporters, Robles said Spain is closely monitoring the situation of its soldiers serving in the UN peacekeeping mission as hostilities continue in the region.
"I speak with them every day, twice a day. It is a difficult, complicated situation," she said, referring to Spanish troops deployed in Lebanon.
Robles said soldiers are spending long hours in bunkers due to security risks but continue carrying out their duties when conditions allow.