A series of microphone failures at the United Nations has disrupted high-profile speeches by world leaders, including Türkiye’s president, Canada’s prime minister, and Indonesia’s president, drawing attention during a sensitive debate on the Gaza genocide and Palestinian statehood.

On Tuesday, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto was cut off mid-speech as he discussed plans to send peacekeepers to Gaza.

His microphone went silent, leaving the interpreter struggling to continue.

The audio feed resumed after several seconds, but the interruption came at a critical moment.

Hours earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan faced a similar glitch while addressing the assembly.

As he denounced Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza and called for urgent recognition of Palestinian statehood, the interpreter was heard saying: "Cannot hear the President, his voice is gone."

The disruption was quickly fixed, but not before creating confusion in the hall.

The most dramatic failure occurred on Monday when Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced his country’s official recognition of the State of Palestine.

"In this context, Canada recognises the state of Palestine," he declared, drawing applause from delegates.

Moments later, his microphone abruptly cut out.