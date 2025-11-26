ASIA PACIFIC
China warns it will ‘crush’ foreign interference after Japan’s missile plan near Taiwan
Beijing views Taiwan as its own territory and has not ruled out the use of force to take control of it.
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Chinese and Taiwanese flags / Reuters
November 26, 2025

China warned on Wednesday it would "crush" any foreign attempts to interfere over Taiwan, after Japan announced plans to deploy missiles on an island near the self-ruled Taiwan.

"We have a firm will, strong determination and a strong ability to defend our national sovereignty and territorial integrity," Peng Qingen, a spokesperson for China's Taiwan Affairs Office, told a regular press conference, in a response to a question on the planned deployment.

"We will crush all foreign interference."

Beijing views Taiwan as its own territory and has not ruled out the use of force to take control of it.

The island's government rejects Beijing's claim of sovereignty and says only Taiwan's people can decide their future.

"Japan's deployment of offensive weapons in areas adjacent to China's Taiwan region is extremely dangerous, deliberately creating regional tensions and provoking military confrontation," Peng said.

SOURCE:Reuters
