WORLD
1 min read
What happens when a pope dies?
Pope Francis’ passing sets off a series of Vatican traditions, from the breaking of his ring to the conclave that will elect a new pope.
00:00
What happens when a pope dies?
Producer: Ibrahim Dogan, Graphic Artist: Busra Ozturk / TRT World
April 21, 2025

  • The Camerlengo (cardinal chamberlain) confirms his death, seals his private papers and apartments, and ceremonially destroys the papal Fisherman’s Ring to prevent forgeries.

    The Vatican enters sede vacante — a period when the papal seat is empty and no major decisions can be made.

  • The pope’s body is displayed in an open coffin in St Peter’s Basilica for thousands, including world leaders, to pay their respects.

    The funeral takes place within the first six days of the Novendiale, a nine-day mourning period that includes masses held across Rome.

  • Between 15 and 20 days after the pope’s death, the conclave begins.

    138 cardinals under 80 from around the world gather in the Sistine Chapel, where they are locked in and cut off from the outside world until a new pope is chosen by a two-thirds majority.

RECOMMENDED

Explore
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor
Trump accuses UK of 'great stupidity' for handing over Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Spain lowers flags as rescuers search wreckage after deadly train crash