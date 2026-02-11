French news channel CNews was fined €100,000 ($119,000) on Wednesday for broadcasting discriminatory content targeting Algerians and Muslims.

France's audiovisual regulator Arcom imposed several fines totalling €100,000 over two segments aired in 2025 that it said could incite discrimination against Muslims and Algerians, according to daily Ouest France.

Arcom judged that the two segments from the channel’s L’heure des pros programme “encourage discriminatory behaviour, on the one hand by equating the presence of Algerian nationals in France […] with a major public safety risk” and on the other hand by associating “all Palestinians with the perpetrators” of the October 7 2023 attack.