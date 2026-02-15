At least four people were killed on Sunday evening in an Israeli drone strike targeting a vehicle in the eastern Lebanese town of Majdal Anjar near the Lebanese-Syrian border despite a ceasefire, Lebanon’s official National News Agency reported.

The agency said an Israeli drone struck a car between the al-Masnaa border crossing and the village of Jdeidet Yabous, along the Lebanon-Syria border, resulting in fatalities and an unidentified number of injuries.

The sound of four strong explosions was reported heard in nearby villages, the agency added.