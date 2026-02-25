UK police have said they arrested one man and began searching for another who is believed to have carried weapons, including an axe and a knife, into the Manchester Central Mosque during Tarawih prayers.

Greater Manchester Police said on Wednesday that at around 08:40 PM local time (20:40 GMT) on Tuesday they were called to reports that two men had entered Manchester Central Mosque, on Upper Park Road, and were acting suspiciously.

"Officers swiftly attended the scene and arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of carrying an offensive weapon and possession of class B. He remains in custody for questioning," police said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the mosque said they were carrying bags, with one believed to be containing an axe and the other a hammer and a knife, the Manchester Evening News newspaper reported.

"We have swiftly arrested one individual, and officers are working to locate the second man. No threats were made and thankfully, no one was injured," said Superintendent Simon Nasim.