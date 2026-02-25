EUROPE
Weapons seized as man arrested at UK mosque during Tarawih
"No threats were made and thankfully, no one was injured," Manchester police say.
UK police have said they arrested one man and began searching for another who is believed to have carried weapons, including an axe and a knife, into the Manchester Central Mosque during Tarawih prayers.

Greater Manchester Police said on Wednesday that at around 08:40 PM local time (20:40 GMT) on Tuesday they were called to reports that two men had entered Manchester Central Mosque, on Upper Park Road, and were acting suspiciously.

"Officers swiftly attended the scene and arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of carrying an offensive weapon and possession of class B. He remains in custody for questioning," police said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the mosque said they were carrying bags, with one believed to be containing an axe and the other a hammer and a knife, the Manchester Evening News newspaper reported.

"We have swiftly arrested one individual, and officers are working to locate the second man. No threats were made and thankfully, no one was injured," said Superintendent Simon Nasim.

Increasing security

Nasim pointed out that there is "no place for weapons on our streets" and that they are committed to ensuring all communities feel safe to worship in peace and go about their daily lives without fear.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he is concerned to hear of the incident, noting that he knows this will be "worrying" for Muslim communities, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.

"We have provided up to £40 million ($54 million) funding for additional security at mosques, Muslim schools and community centres, and will continue to act to ensure communities are able to live without fear," Starmer said on X.

"There is no place for hatred in our country, and there never will be," said Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood.

