A final ceremonial pressing of the last 1-cent coin, commonly known as the penny, was held on Wednesday in Philadelphia after 232 years in circulation, the US Mint announced. This came six months after the Trump administration declared that pennies would no longer be produced due to their nearly fourfold production cost.

"The Mint will continue to produce numismatic versions of the penny in limited quantities for historical and collector purposes," the agency said in a statement.

The Mint said that, while circulating production ceased, the penny remains legal tender, as there are an estimated 300 billion pennies in circulation—far exceeding the amount needed for commerce.

"Retailers and other businesses can continue to price goods and services in one-cent increments," it noted.

The penny, first authorised by the Coinage Act of 1792, has long played a role in daily American life—from the earliest days of the US economy to the present, according to the Mint.