Palestinian resistance group Hamas has said that it is prepared to facilitate the transfer of administrative responsibilities in Gaza to an independent committee, underlining that it does not intend to be part of any future governance arrangements in the territory.

In a statement on Thursday, Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem said the group is awaiting the formation of a committee of independents to oversee the administration of Gaza across various sectors, noting that the proposal has already received the backing of Hamas and other Palestinian factions.

He said the movement would ease the handover process and support the committee’s work, stressing that Hamas had long decided to stay outside any administrative framework for running the enclave.

The remarks come against the backdrop of decisions adopted at an emergency Arab summit on Gaza in March 2024, which rejected any form of forced displacement of Palestinians and endorsed Egypt’s Gaza reconstruction plan as a unified Arab initiative.

Related TRT World - Palestinian factions agree to hand over Gaza governance to technocrats

The plan envisions the creation of a temporary administrative committee to run Gaza during a six-month transitional period. The body would be independent, made up of non-factional technocrats, and operate under the authority of the Palestinian government, an arrangement Hamas welcomed at the time.

Hamas’ statement also followed reports by the Israeli news website Times of Israel that US President Donald Trump is expected to unveil the second phase of his Gaza proposal next week, despite reported Israeli reservations.