US President Donald Trump has held his first cabinet meeting at the White House since the US-Israeli war on Iran began nearly a month ago.

While Trump once again threatened Iran with severe consequences and demanded Tehran make a deal, senior American officials, including Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, and envoy Steve Witkoff, also made remarks on the ongoing war.

Vice President JD Vance delivered brief but notable remarks that blended faith, support for troops, and the current geopolitical context.

He highlighted Holy Week and offered Easter blessings, especially to American Christians and US service members deployed in the Gulf.

"They’re fighting at a time where we are about to enter as Christians the most important week of the Christian calendar, the Holy Week that celebrates the return of Jesus Christ to Jerusalem.”

Vance said Trump was ensuring that Iran "didn't get a nuclear weapon."

Noting that Easter is approaching, Catholic convert Vance added: "And so I want to say to all of my fellow American Christians, but particularly those serving in the Gulf, that I wish you all a very blessed Easter, a very blessed Holy Week, and we continue to stand behind you and continue to support you every step of the way."

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