US President Donald Trump has held his first cabinet meeting at the White House since the US-Israeli war on Iran began nearly a month ago.
While Trump once again threatened Iran with severe consequences and demanded Tehran make a deal, senior American officials, including Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, and envoy Steve Witkoff, also made remarks on the ongoing war.
Vice President JD Vance delivered brief but notable remarks that blended faith, support for troops, and the current geopolitical context.
He highlighted Holy Week and offered Easter blessings, especially to American Christians and US service members deployed in the Gulf.
"They’re fighting at a time where we are about to enter as Christians the most important week of the Christian calendar, the Holy Week that celebrates the return of Jesus Christ to Jerusalem.”
Vance said Trump was ensuring that Iran "didn't get a nuclear weapon."
Noting that Easter is approaching, Catholic convert Vance added: "And so I want to say to all of my fellow American Christians, but particularly those serving in the Gulf, that I wish you all a very blessed Easter, a very blessed Holy Week, and we continue to stand behind you and continue to support you every step of the way."
Witkoff confirms Pakistan mediating
During the meeting, roving US envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed for the first time from the US side that Washington had sent a 15-point "action list" to Iran via mediator Pakistan.
Businessman Witkoff, who led failed negotiations with Iran in the weeks before the US-Israeli attacks began, said there were indications Tehran was ready to make a deal.
"We will see where things lead, and if we can convince Iran that this is the inflection point with no good alternatives for them, other than more death and destruction," Witkoff said.
"We have strong signs that this is a possibility."
In his usual style for his lengthy cabinet meetings, Trump let officials around the table have their say.
Top US diplomat Rubio appeared to quote rappers Public Enemy as he praised Pentagon chief Hegseth, saying that "every day, the Department of War lets the drummer get wicked over every portion of Iran."
Hegseth launched an attack on the media for failing to support Trump's war, before hailing for "doing the work of the free world."
"We pray for a deal, and we welcome a deal," Hegseth said. "But in the meantime... the Department of War will continue negotiating with bombs."