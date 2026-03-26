WAR ON IRAN
3 min read
Vance cites 'return of Jesus Christ to Jerusalem' event to voice support for US troops fighting Iran
In his usual style for his lengthy cabinet meetings, Trump lets officials around the table have their say. Here's what Vance, Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff remarked about Iran.
Vance cites 'return of Jesus Christ to Jerusalem' event to voice support for US troops fighting Iran
Trump holds a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington. / Reuters
March 26, 2026

US President Donald Trump has held his first cabinet meeting at the White House since the US-Israeli war on Iran began nearly a month ago.

While Trump once again threatened Iran with severe consequences and demanded Tehran make a deal, senior American officials, including Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, and envoy Steve Witkoff, also made remarks on the ongoing war.

Vice President JD Vance delivered brief but notable remarks that blended faith, support for troops, and the current geopolitical context. 

He highlighted Holy Week and offered Easter blessings, especially to American Christians and US service members deployed in the Gulf.

"They’re fighting at a time where we are about to enter as Christians the most important week of the Christian calendar, the Holy Week that celebrates the return of Jesus Christ to Jerusalem.”

Vance said Trump was ensuring that Iran "didn't get a nuclear weapon."

Noting that Easter is approaching, Catholic convert Vance added: "And so I want to say to all of my fellow American Christians, but particularly those serving in the Gulf, that I wish you all a very blessed Easter, a very blessed Holy Week, and we continue to stand behind you and continue to support you every step of the way."

Witkoff confirms Pakistan mediating

RECOMMENDED

During the meeting, roving US envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed for the first time from the US side that Washington had sent a 15-point "action list" to Iran via mediator Pakistan.

Businessman Witkoff, who led failed negotiations with Iran in the weeks before the US-Israeli attacks began, said there were indications Tehran was ready to make a deal.

"We will see where things lead, and if we can convince Iran that this is the inflection point with no good alternatives for them, other than more death and destruction," Witkoff said.

"We have strong signs that this is a possibility."

In his usual style for his lengthy cabinet meetings, Trump let officials around the table have their say.

Top US diplomat Rubio appeared to quote rappers Public Enemy as he praised Pentagon chief Hegseth, saying that "every day, the Department of War lets the drummer get wicked over every portion of Iran."

Hegseth launched an attack on the media for failing to support Trump's war, before hailing for "doing the work of the free world."

"We pray for a deal, and we welcome a deal," Hegseth said. "But in the meantime... the Department of War will continue negotiating with bombs."

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Iran slams 'calculated' US school strike as war crime at UN
19,000 children displaced daily in Lebanon as violence escalates, UNICEF says
Israel bars Muslims from Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque for fourth consecutive week
UN rights chief says Iran school bombing 'evoked visceral horror,' urges end to attacks
Iran's IRGC calls on civilians to leave areas near US bases
Ukraine and Saudi Arabia reach defence 'arrangement' amid US-Israeli war on Iran
Stratcom Summit 2026 opens in Istanbul amid rising global tensions and information warfare
China denies reports of SMIC sending chipmaking tools to Iran
US land mines seen scattered in Iran pose 'extreme danger' to civilians
President Erdogan warns post-WWII global order faces deep legitimacy crisis
Protection of truth critical in 'disinformation age': Türkiye's head of communications
Netanyahu does not know how to win in any arena: former Israeli PM Bennett
US seeks control over Nord Stream gas, Russia's Lavrov says
Israel's Netanyahu plans to extend military service amid army personnel shortage
Israel turning Gaza's 'yellow line' into permanent separation zone: report