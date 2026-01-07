On Wednesday, Saudi-led coalition strikes killed at least four civilians and wounded six in southern Yemen’s Al-Dhale governorate, in the latest escalation of fighting between rival factions once allied against the Iran-aligned Houthis.

The coalition said the strikes were carried out after accusing separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) leader Aidarous Al-Zubaidi of mobilising forces and failing to attend talks in Riyadh aimed at containing a fast-moving crisis in southern Yemen.

The violence has laid bare deep fractures within Yemen’s internationally recognised government and exposed one of the most public confrontations in years between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, long-standing partners in the war.

What triggered the latest escalation

Saudi officials said Al-Zubaidi was invited to Riyadh for talks with coalition representatives and Presidential Leadership Council (PLC) chairman Rashad Al-Alimi, but failed to board a scheduled flight from Aden and later moved to an undisclosed location.

Rift among former allies

The Saudi-led intervention in Yemen began in 2015 to restore the internationally recognised government after the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and much of northern Yemen the previous year. Since then, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have both backed the government, but their priorities have increasingly diverged.

Riyadh has focused on preserving Yemen’s territorial unity, while Abu Dhabi has supported southern factions, most prominently the Southern Transitional Council (STC), which seeks autonomy or independence for the former state of South Yemen.

In recent weeks, the UAE-backed STC has seized swathes of territory across southern and eastern Yemen, including the strategic governorates of Hadramaut and Al Mahrah.

Saudi Arabia has criticised the STC’s moves as unilateral and harmful to Yemen’s unity, urging the group to withdraw from seized areas and coordinate with the government and coalition partners, in a rare public rebuke of a faction that had long fought alongside coalition forces.