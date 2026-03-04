America's 2026 midterm congressional elections kicked off as voters cast their ballots in the first Republican and Democratic primaries in Texas, North Carolina and Arkansas.

There were marquee races that began on Tuesday, particularly in Texas, that offered the first glimpse of how the two parties are navigating President Donald Trump's tumultuous second term, and ahead of November's general election that will decide control of the US Congress.

Republicans hold razor-thin majorities in the US Senate and the US House of Representatives.

Here are some takeaways from the primaries:

Do Democrats want anti-Trump fighters or pragmatists?

In Texas, the Democrats' US Senate primary pitted Representative Jasmine Crockett, 44 — an anti-Trump firebrand whose verbal broadsides against the president and Republicans have made her a prominent figure within her party — against state representative James Talarico, 36, a Presbyterian seminarian who emphasises his Christian faith and preaches a political gospel of bridging divides.

Offering a fascinating contrast in style and tone, the race gave the first indication of whether Democratic voters want candidates like Crockett who fight Trump's fire with fire, or contenders like Talarico who is more likely to appeal to moderates and independents and might have a better chance of winning November's election.

Late on Tuesday, Talarico won the nomination after focusing on building a broad coalition of voters.

Talarico's win marks the latest chapter in a meteoric political rise for the former middle-school teacher and comes amid a fight for the soul and direction of the Democratic Party as it seeks to rebuild after its bruising defeat to Trump in 2024.

It is a battle between those who believe elections are won by firing up the party's core supporters and those who, like Talarico, say Democrats need to broaden their appeal to moderates to win back working-class and minority voters the party has lost to Republicans during the Trump era.

Still, Talarico pulled no punches in calling for the reform of the federal immigration agency and the impeachment of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Democrats have not won a statewide race in Texas since 1994, but a messy Republican primary between four-term incumbent John Cornyn and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has given Democrats hope that they could pull off an upset.

If the scandal-plagued Paxton emerges the victor in their runoff in May, he is viewed as potentially easier to beat in November. Democrats need a net gain of four seats to regain control of the Senate.

Trump factor

The Texas Republican US Senate primary boiled down to the three candidates fighting over who was most closely aligned with Trump, in a contest that was light on policy but heavy on loyalty to the president.

Two of them, Cornyn and Paxton, were headed for a runoff.

The fact that Trump loomed so large over the race shows that he still exerts huge influence over the Republican Party, despite low approval ratings and some recent cracks in his Make America Great Again movement.

Cornyn, 74, who is seeking a fifth term, is a fixture of the Republican establishment, but has broken with Trump in the past, notably when the president tried to overthrow the 2020 election result.

His chief opponent, Paxton, 63, a self-styled MAGA warrior, filed legal challenges in Texas against Trump's 2020 defeat and has been a fierce Trump loyalist for years.

The third candidate, Wesley Hunt, a US congressman, had also sought to burnish his pro-Trump credentials. His candidacy meant neither Paxton nor Cornyn were able to surpass the 50 percent total needed to secure the nomination outright.