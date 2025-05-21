Somali security forces have killed 45 Al Shabab terrorists, including the group's top leader responsible for mortar attacks in Mogadishu since 2023, during counterterrorism operations in the Hiran and Lower Shabelle regions, according to an official statement.

The National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) statement said six air strikes were carried out in the El-Hareeri area of the Hiran region from Tuesday afternoon to early Wednesday, killing 45 "Khawarij fighters, including both leaders and militiamen."

The Somali government refers to Al Shabab, an al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group, as Khawarij.

Ahmed Mohamud, a security official in the region who spoke with Anadolu over the phone, said the intelligence services used unmanned aerial vehicles to strike a location where the group and its top operatives were hiding.

Serious threats

According to NISA, those killed in the operations included Al Shabab's top leader, who has been responsible for mortar attacks in Mogadishu since 2023.