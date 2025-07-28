POLITICS
3 min read
Syria to hold first post-Assad parliamentary election in September
The High Election Committee says election are expected to be held between 15 and 20 of September.
Syria to hold first post-Assad parliamentary election in September
On Saturday evening, the Syrian presidency confirmed receipt of the final version of the temporary electoral law for the parliament. / AA
July 28, 2025

Syria plans to hold its first parliamentary elections under the new leadership between September 15 and 20, following the fall of the Bashar al Assad regime.

The High Election Committee met on Saturday with President Ahmad al Sharaa to brief him on key amendments to the temporary electoral law, following rounds of consultations with various sectors of Syrian society, the committee's head, Mohammad Taha al Ahmad, said in comments carried by the state news agency SANA.

Al Sharaa stressed the importance of conducting the elections across all Syrian provinces and rejected any notion of territorial division, which all Syrians oppose.

The Syrian president also emphasised the need to exclude individuals who supported or collaborated with war criminals, as well as those who promote sectarianism or partition, al Ahmad added.

The number of seats in the People's Assembly (parliament) will increase from 150 to 210 under the revised system. Based on the 2011 population census, seat allocations across provinces will expand accordingly. The president will appoint 70 of the 210 members, al Ahmad said.

He explained that after a presidential decree on the temporary electoral system is signed, the election committee will need about a week to form subcommittees, which will then have 15 days to select the electoral bodies.

Candidate registration will follow, giving nominees a week to prepare their campaigns, which will include debates with electoral bodies and committee members.

The polls are expected to take place between September 15 and 20, he confirmed, adding that women will make up at least 20 percent of the electoral bodies.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye warns it will intervene against any attempt to divide Syria

Final version

He also stated that the electoral process will be open to observation by civil society and international organisations, under the supervision of the High Election Committee, which will also ensure the right to challenge candidate lists and final results.

On Saturday evening, the Syrian presidency confirmed receipt of the final version of the temporary electoral law for the parliament.

On June 13, al Sharaa issued a decree establishing the High Election Committee, initially setting the number of parliamentary seats at 150 before expanding it to 210.

According to the decree, the committee is tasked with forming electoral bodies, which will elect two-thirds of the parliament. The remaining one-third will be appointed by the president.

Seats will be distributed across provinces based on population and categorised into constituencies for community leaders and intellectuals, in accordance with criteria set by the committee.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed
China dismisses Philippines' South China Sea claims as 'misleading'
French farmers stage new Paris protest in bid to halt EU-Mercosur deal
US Congress unveils bill to boost Israel aid, setting conditions on Palestine funds
US senator warns of rising Islamophobia and anti-Arab sentiment