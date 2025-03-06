South Sudanese forces loyal to President Salva Kiir continued to round up allies of First Vice President Riek Machar, arresting the peacebuilding minister in an escalation of a dispute church leaders warned could lead to a new civil war.

"The National Security Service (NSS) has struck again, arresting Hon. Stephen Par Kuol ... from his office a few minutes ago," Machar's spokesperson, Puok Both Baluang, said on X on Thursday.

Earlier this week, security forces arrested the petroleum minister, the deputy head of the army and other senior military officials allied with Machar.

The arrests followed intense fighting in the northern Upper Nile State between national forces and the White Army militia, a loosely-organised group mostly comprising armed Nuer, Machar's ethnic group.

The government has not commented on the arrests, but Information Minister Michael Makuei on Wednesday accused forces loyal to Machar of collaborating with the White Army to attack a military garrison near the Upper Nile town of Nasir earlier this week.

Potential retaliation