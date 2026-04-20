EU Council President Antonio Costa has said that the bloc is ready to support Middle East peace talks during a phone call with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as Islamabad prepares for second round of US-Iran talks.

The two leaders discussed the current situation in the Middle East, Sharif’s office said in a statement on Monday.

Sharif briefed Costa on the latest developments in Pakistan’s diplomatic outreach and peace efforts, while Costa expressed appreciation for Islamabad’s "constructive role in promoting dialogue and stability in the region."

He added that the EU "was ready to support this process, in every possible manner."

Both leaders emphasised the need to continue dialogue and diplomacy to ensure lasting regional and global security.

Costa said in a social media post that the world is watching with "great expectation" the next meeting between Washington and Tehran, which he said should take place in Islamabad as soon as possible.

He expressed hope that an agreement would be reached to end the conflict and lead to the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

The EU "supports all ongoing efforts toward peace in the Middle East," he said.