Beijing has reportedly altered how US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s name is spelt in Chinese, fueling speculation about whether this move signals a potential diplomatic thaw.

Rubio, who sees China as the “biggest threat to US security”, was slapped with retaliatory Chinese sanctions twice in 2020 after he criticised Chinese human rights abuses in Xinjiang and Hong Kong.

His appointment as Secretary of State had earlier sparked speculation on Chinese social media with some questioning whether he would become the first US diplomat in his role to be barred from visiting China due to sanctions.

Soon after, reports emerged that Beijing authorities have changed how his name is officially spelt in Chinese (Mandarin).

The alteration in the spelling of Rubio's Chinese name has now raised further questions: Is Beijing strategically manoeuvring to bypass its sanctions against him, or is this simply a clerical oversight?

“The name change might be a way for China to let Marco Rubio into the country, but I tend to doubt it. Maybe there is a change in translation or maybe there was a mistake in the translation,” Shaun Rein, founder of the China Market Research Group (CMRG), a Shanghai-based consultancy firm, tells TRT World.

“If China wanted to meet with Marco Rubio, his English name is key, and they wouldn’t need to change the name just to allow him in. They could temporarily lift the sanctions,” Rein adds.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Wednesday also emphasised that the English version of Marco Rubio’s name holds more significance than its Chinese translation.

Addressing questions about the sanctions, Mao reiterated that China’s measures are targeted at actions and statements that undermine the country’s legitimate rights and interests.

What has changed?

The change, noted in an official transcript from China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, involves replacing the character for Rubio’s surname with one of a similar pronunciation but a different tone.

Rubio’s Chinese name was previously rendered as 卢比奥 (Lú Bǐ Ào). The new version uses the character 鲁 (Lǔ) for the first syllable. While both characters are pronounced similarly, the tones differ, and their meanings—"black" (卢) versus "simple" or "rustic" (鲁)—bear no particular significance in this context.

While seemingly minor, such adjustments are rare and require high-level approval and often carry symbolic significance in Chinese diplomacy.

“Official names are important and any misspelling can create international confusion,” Tom Pauken II, a Beijing-based American geopolitical consultant and commentator, tells TRT World.

“If Marco Rubio’s name on China’s official and diplomatic documents (with the changed Chinese characters) are different than the one on the sanctions list, we can infer that the US Secretary of State is not on the sanctions list,” he contends.