The Gaza Government Media Office reported that there is a severe shortage of shelter supplies for displaced residents.

The number of trucks entering Gaza during the first phase of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas represented only 75 percent of what was expected, Salama Maarouf, the head of the office, told Anadolu Agency.

“The humanitarian crisis is worsening,” he added.

Maarouf said that Gaza requires 200,000 tents, but the number delivered falls well below half of that total. Additionally, only 15 mobile homes have entered the enclave, far from the 60,000 needed to accommodate displaced families.

He pointed out that the shortages extend beyond tents and temporary housing. The enclave also faces critical shortages in other shelter-related items including generators, batteries, solar power systems and heavy machinery.

Entry of humanitarian aid halted

He confirmed that Gaza has identified a need for 500 vehicles to support relief and reconstruction efforts but reported that only nine bulldozers had entered the territory as part of the first phase of the agreement.