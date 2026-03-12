Iran has described the February 28 missile strike on a primary school in the southern city of Minab as an “unforgivable” war crime and called for those responsible to be held accountable.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said on Wednesday that the attack, which Iranian authorities say killed 168 schoolchildren, must not go unpunished.

On X, Baqaei said a “double-tap American Tomahawk missile” strike carried out on February 28 in the city of Minab “slaughtered 168 Iranian little angels.”

“An unforgivable egregious war crime that must not go with impunity,” he wrote.

Iranian state TV previously reported that the attack targeted an all-girls primary school in Minab, a city in Hormozgan, southern Iran. According to the report, more than 170 people — including students and teachers — were killed in the strike.