WAR ON IRAN
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Iran calls girls' school strike an 'unforgivable war crime,' demands accountability
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei says that the attack, which Iranian authorities say killed 168 schoolchildren, must not go unpunished.
Iran calls girls' school strike an 'unforgivable war crime,' demands accountability
People and rescue forces at the site of a strike on a school in Minab, Iran, February 28 2026. / Reuters
March 12, 2026

Iran has described the February 28 missile strike on a primary school in the southern city of Minab as an “unforgivable” war crime and called for those responsible to be held accountable.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said on Wednesday that the attack, which Iranian authorities say killed 168 schoolchildren, must not go unpunished.

On X, Baqaei said a “double-tap American Tomahawk missile” strike carried out on February 28 in the city of Minab “slaughtered 168 Iranian little angels.”

“An unforgivable egregious war crime that must not go with impunity,” he wrote.

Iranian state TV previously reported that the attack targeted an all-girls primary school in Minab, a city in Hormozgan, southern Iran. According to the report, more than 170 people — including students and teachers — were killed in the strike.

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US President Donald Trump previously claimed Iran may have been behind the strike, saying: “Based on what I’ve seen, that was done by Iran.”

After reports emerged that the strike involved Tomahawk cruise missiles commonly used by the US military, Trump also claimed without citing any evidence that Iran possessed some Tomahawks. This claim was later proved to be false.

US media reports on Wednesday cited preliminary findings from an ongoing military investigation indicating that the strike may have been carried out by the US military.

Investigations into the attack are continuing.

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SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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