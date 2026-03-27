Photos shared online on Thursday appear to show US land mines scattered in a residential area of Iran — something experts say could mark the first time in over 20 years that American forces have deployed the weapons, which are known for being “extremely dangerous” to civilians, according to human rights groups.

At least one person has been killed by the mines, and several wounded, said Iranian media, warning the public to steer clear of the can-like objects.

According to four munitions specialists who analysed the relevant social media images for The Washington Post, the devices are American-made BLU-91/B anti-tank mines. These mines are typically dropped from aircraft using the Gator mine dispersal system, which the US is believed to be the only country in the Iran conflict to possess.

The images were reportedly taken near the southern city of Shiraz, 5 kilometres from several Iranian ballistic missile facilities. Experts noted that mobile missile launchers are often stationed in these areas, and the mines may have been deployed to hinder their movement or access.

"While these land mines are meant to target armoured vehicles, they can still be extremely dangerous to civilians," said Brian Castner, a weapons expert at Amnesty International.

Iran's state news agency said on Telegram on Thursday that at least one person was killed and several others injured by what it described as "explosive devices resembling cans," warning the public to avoid any metal containers that appear unusual, damaged, or misshapen.

US Central Command (CENTCOM), responsible for overseeing American military operations in the region, reportedly declined to comment.