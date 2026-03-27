Photos shared online on Thursday appear to show US land mines scattered in a residential area of Iran — something experts say could mark the first time in over 20 years that American forces have deployed the weapons, which are known for being “extremely dangerous” to civilians, according to human rights groups.
At least one person has been killed by the mines, and several wounded, said Iranian media, warning the public to steer clear of the can-like objects.
According to four munitions specialists who analysed the relevant social media images for The Washington Post, the devices are American-made BLU-91/B anti-tank mines. These mines are typically dropped from aircraft using the Gator mine dispersal system, which the US is believed to be the only country in the Iran conflict to possess.
The images were reportedly taken near the southern city of Shiraz, 5 kilometres from several Iranian ballistic missile facilities. Experts noted that mobile missile launchers are often stationed in these areas, and the mines may have been deployed to hinder their movement or access.
"While these land mines are meant to target armoured vehicles, they can still be extremely dangerous to civilians," said Brian Castner, a weapons expert at Amnesty International.
Iran's state news agency said on Telegram on Thursday that at least one person was killed and several others injured by what it described as "explosive devices resembling cans," warning the public to avoid any metal containers that appear unusual, damaged, or misshapen.
US Central Command (CENTCOM), responsible for overseeing American military operations in the region, reportedly declined to comment.
Worldwide ban urged
According to a US Army report on mine and countermine operations, the aerial dispensers used to release these weapons typically scatter dozens of mines at once, often combining both anti-tank and antipersonnel types. The available images, however, show no evidence that antipersonnel mines were deployed alongside the anti-tank versions.
The last confirmed US use of scatterable anti-tank mines in combat dates to the 1991 Gulf War. The most recent known instance of American antipersonnel mine use occurred in Afghanistan in 2002, when Special Operations forces deployed them while awaiting helicopter extraction, according to Pentagon records.
Human rights groups have consistently pushed for a worldwide ban on antipersonnel land mines, citing their long-term danger to civilians, who can be killed or seriously injured even years after conflicts end.
Last year, an updated directive signed by Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, allowed their use to be evaluated on a case-by-case basis while emphasising efforts to reduce civilian harm.
"If confirmed, US military use of its Gator mine scattering system causing civilian deaths and injuries shows exactly why decades of work to ban these weapons cannot be undone without grave harm being the result," said Sarah Yager, Washington director at Human Rights Watch.