As medical supplies dwindle and Israeli restrictions on aid deepen, critically ill patients in Gaza are struggling to access life-saving treatment.

Doctors and humanitarian organisations warn that shortages of essential medicines are pushing vulnerable people, including cancer patients, toward irreversible health crises.

Hani Abu Abed, a 40-year-old cancer patient living in a tent in Gaza City, is cut off from the treatment he needs.

He says each day brings new fear and physical decline.

“I feel death slowly gnawing at my body,” Abu Abed says.

“Inside me, a tumour grows with each passing day. Without treatment, I grow weaker. All I feel is fear and the slow approach of death.”

“At the very least, I have the right to receive treatment and recover. My life is at risk because Israel is preventing my treatment from reaching me,” he adds.

In December, Israeli authorities announced plans to bar 37 humanitarian organisations from operating in Gaza from March 1 after they declined to provide detailed information about their Palestinian staff.

Humanitarian groups, including Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), warn that ongoing restrictions and the threat of further closures are disrupting medical deliveries and placing additional strain on an already fragile healthcare system.

"Chemotherapy burns our veins, causes nausea and suffocation, and brings excruciating pain. I long for this treatment period to end so I can return to a normal life. I am exhausted from postponed doses,” he continues.

"I fear my condition will deteriorate. The tumour may grow again and spread. I may need to start over, or die because of this blockade.”

In a situation where Israeli strikes in the enclave have destroyed the infrastructure, MSF continues to provide essential health services such as cancer treatment, burn care, malnutrition monitoring, health education, and water purification.

Approximately 637,000 Palestinians in Gaza, representing one-third of the population, rely directly on its services.

These figures depict lives in danger and children on the verge of death.

Jumping into the fire

Nermin Al-Sabbagh, a 44-year-old mother in Gaza, says the war has left deep scars on her 13-year-old daughter, both physical and psychological.

Pulled from the rubble after an attack, the girl now struggles with severe depression, shaped by months of bombardment, fear and forced displacement.

“I couldn’t believe it when my daughter laughed for the first time after months of isolation and fear,” Al-Sabbagh tells TRT World.

“I am terrified that her laughter will vanish. Without medicine, she cannot recover."

MSF provides psychological support and medication that restored her daughter’s ability to speak and engage.

Without ongoing support, each day risks the return of fear and trauma that could cause irreversible psychological damage, Al-Sabbagh says.

“The counsellor taught my daughter how to manage her fear and cope with the sound of bombing. My daughter improved. The treatment allowed her to speak again and participate in daily life,” she says.

“With the healthcare and nutrition provided by MSF, I felt that my daughter was okay."