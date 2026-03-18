TÜRKİYE
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President Erdogan honours World War I Canakkale Victory
'Canakkale is a unique epic in which not only a battle, but also faith, sacrifice, love of homeland, and consciousness of being a nation were proclaimed to entire world,' the Turkish president says.
President Erdogan honours World War I Canakkale Victory
A file photo of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. / AA
11 hours ago

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday commemorated the Canakkale Victory during the Gallipoli campaign of the Ottoman Empire in World War I.

“Canakkale is a unique epic in which not only a battle, but also faith, sacrifice, love of homeland, and the consciousness of being a nation were proclaimed to the entire world,” Erdogan said in a message on the occasion of the 111th anniversary of March 18 Martyrs’ Remembrance Day and the Canakkale Naval Victory.

In his message, shared by the Communications Directorate, Erdogan noted that the anniversary is commemorated with great pride and excitement.

Remembering with mercy, gratitude, and appreciation "the heroes who made Canakkale impassable," Erdogan said: “The struggle carried out in Canakkale by hearts full of faith became a historical turning point and a sign that our nation would never give up its freedom and independence.”

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Recalling that "heroes from all corners of Anatolia" rushed to the front to defend the homeland, and that the nation — men and women, young and old — "became one heart and defended their land at the cost of their lives," Erdogan added: “This great resistance demonstrated by our ancestors not only changed the fate of our homeland but also that of oppressed nations living under persecution around the world. The heroism displayed in Canakkale is one of the strongest symbols of our nation’s brotherhood, solidarity and shared destiny.”

Canakkale Battle

Tens of thousands of soldiers died in one of the world's most ferocious battles 110 years ago in the Canakkale Battle in the Ottoman Empire during World War I.

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The battle took place between April 25 1915 and January 9 1916.

Britain and France wanted to secure their ally, Russia, as the Gallipoli Peninsula provides a sea route to what was then the Russian Empire.

Their aim was to capture Istanbul, the Ottoman Empire’s capital.

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Turks repelled a naval attack, and there were many casualties on both sides during the eight-month offensive.

When the land campaign also failed, the invading forces withdrew.

Victory against the Allied forces boosted the morale of the Turkish side, which then went on to wage Türkiye’s War of Independence in 1919-1922, and eventually formed a republic in 1923 from the ashes of the old empire.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
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