When US envoy Steve Witkoff announced what he described as “phase two” of the ceasefire in Gaza, the statement was cautiously received as a signal that negotiations might be inching forward.

Days later, the White House issued a follow-up announcement, unveiling members of a newly formed Board of Peace . The body is tasked with overseeing a technocratic committee responsible for Gaza’s day-to-day administration in the post-war period.

For many Palestinians in the enclave, however, the announcement did not register as politcial breakthrough. Instead, it landed as something more modest, and perhaps more urgent: a tentative first step toward restoring basic order in a place where even marginal improvements would be significant.



That urgency is visible in the daily calculations of survival.

Distressed, Ahmed Diab, 55, steps out of his tent in western Gaza City, carrying his 13-year-old daughter, Heba, in his arms. She is battling cancer, and they are headed toward the nearest public transportation stop, about a kilometre away along a road fractured by potholes, debris, and rubble.



Heba's body is unusually light. Her head rests silently on her father's shoulder.That silence, Diab says, frightens him more than crying ever could.



"When will Gaza become a place fit for living again?” he asks quietly. “It is exhausting to keep going like this.”

Heba suffers from a tumour pressing on her nerves and sometimes loses consciousness without warning.

"I carry her afraid she might suddenly slip away, leaving me alone on the road." In those moments, Diab thinks of nothing except reaching the hospital and hoping that time will not betray him before transportation does.

Shattered roads

In Gaza, the transportation crisis has become part of the illness itself. High fuel prices, shattered roads, and the scarcity of vehicles have turned a hospital visit into a daily ordeal.

"Sometimes I can’t find a car, and sometimes I do, but I can’t afford the fare,” Diab explains. When drivers refuse to navigate damaged roads, he carries Heba even farther, masking his fear so she will not see it.

Since the genocide began , Diab has been displaced five times. His home in northern Gaza was destroyed, so he now lives in a camp in western Gaza City.

"I don’t just miss the house,” he says, “I miss the roads that used to take us anywhere without hardship." For Diab, streets are not just an urban detail, but a necessity for survival.

When he heard about the formation of the committee to govern Gaza, he felt something he hadn’t allowed himself to feel in months.

"Even though a real solution is still far away, there is something like hope inside me," he says.

He does not dwell on political affiliations. "What I understand," he says, "is the need for real solutions, like paved roads, access to hospitals, and a life lived with dignity."

But hope, for Diab, is painfully conditional. Heba’s health continues to deteriortae, and he cannot reliably get her to treatment.

"My hope," he says, "is that the new government can make promises and actually carry them out."

Israel’s near-daily attacks have left entire neighbourhoods in ruins, paralysed municipal services, and forced most of the population into displacement.

Schools have been closed for a third consecutive year, while families endure winter storms in tents and makeshift shelters.



Against this backdrop, questions dominate daily conversation: where would reconstruction begin, who would lead it, and whether any administration can function under current political and material constraints.