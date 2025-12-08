MIDDLE EAST
1 min read
EU reiterates support for Syria on first anniversary of Assad’s ouster
'EU stands with Syria, supporting a peaceful, Syrian-led process focused on justice, reconciliation and the rights of all Syrians,' the European Council chief said.
EU reiterates support for Syria on first anniversary of Assad’s ouster
EU reiterates support for Syria on first anniversary of Assad’s ouster / Reuters
December 8, 2025

European Council President Antonio Costa on Monday reiterated the bloc's support for Syria, as the country marked the first anniversary of the fall of Bashar al Assad’s regime.

"A year after the fall of the Assad regime, Syrians are taking steps toward a more stable and inclusive future. The EU stands with Syria, supporting a peaceful, Syrian-led process focused on justice, reconciliation and the rights of all Syrians," Costa wrote on X.

He reaffirmed the bloc’s commitment to political dialogue, urgent humanitarian support and Syria’s recovery and reconstruction.

RECOMMENDED

Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia last December, ending the Ba’ath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963. Syrian President Ahmad al Sharaa's new transitional administration was formed in January.

RelatedTRT World - On anniversary of Assad’s fall, President al Sharaa vows to rebuild a ‘strong Syria’
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide