WORLD
2 min read
No country can deprive Iran of nuclear enrichment rights: Tehran
'Iran's nuclear programme is proceeding according to the rules of the International Atomic Energy Agency, and no country can deprive Iran of the right to peacefully benefit from this technology,' the atomic energy chief says.
No country can deprive Iran of nuclear enrichment rights: Tehran
Mohammad Eslami arrives on the opening day of IAEA General Conference at the agency's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, September 15, 2025 [FILE]. / Reuters
9 hours ago

Iran's atomic energy chief, Mohammad Eslami, has said no country can deprive Tehran of its right to nuclear enrichment, after US President Donald Trump again hinted at military action following talks in Geneva.

"The basis of the nuclear industry is enrichment. Whatever you want to do in the nuclear process, you need nuclear fuel," said Eslami, according to a video published by Etemad daily on Thursday.

"Iran's nuclear programme is proceeding according to the rules of the International Atomic Energy Agency, and no country can deprive Iran of the right to peacefully benefit from this technology."

The comments follow the second round of Oman-mediated talks between Tehran and Washington in Geneva on Tuesday.

The two foes had held an initial round of discussions on February 6 in Oman, the first since previous talks collapsed during the 12-day Iran-Israel war in June.

The United States briefly joined the war alongside Israel, striking Iranian nuclear facilities.

RelatedTRT World - US-Iran nuclear talks conclude in Geneva with 'guiding principles' agreed: Iran

‘Very soon’

On Wednesday, Trump again suggested the United States might strike Iran in a post on his Truth Social site.

RECOMMENDED

He warned Britain against giving up sovereignty over the Chagos Islands in the Indian Ocean, saying that the archipelago's Diego Garcia airbase might be needed were Iran not to agree a deal, "in order to eradicate a potential attack by a highly unstable and dangerous regime".

Washington has repeatedly called for zero enrichment, but has also sought to address Iran's ballistic missile programme and its support for groups in the region - issues which Israel has pushed to include in the talks.

Western countries accuse Iran of seeking to acquire nuclear weapons.

Tehran denies having such military ambitions but insists on its right to this technology for civilian purposes.

Trump, who has ratcheted up pressure on Iran to reach an agreement, has deployed a significant naval force to the region, which he has described as an "armada".

After sending the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and escort battleships to the Gulf in January, he recently indicated that a second aircraft carrier, the Gerald Ford, would depart "very soon" for the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Iranian naval forces this week conducted military drills in the Gulf and around the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Separately, the Iranian and Russian navies were conducting joint drills in the Sea of Oman and the northern Indian Ocean on Thursday.

RelatedTRT World - UN nuclear chief warns 'time is running out' for Iran-US deal amid massive military buildup
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Australian police investigate fresh threat targeting largest mosque ahead of Ramadan
Emails show Israel managed security at Epstein-owned building where ex-PM Barak stayed
Venezuela interim leader meets Qatar emir, seeks closer relations
Deadly drone strikes deepen danger for Sudan's children: UNICEF
Unusual praise: Pyongyang lauds Seoul's move to curb drone intrusions
French pro-Palestine group calls for boycott of dates produced in illegal Israeli settlements
AI cannot be left to 'whims of a few billionaires': UN chief
Bill Gates pulls out of India AI summit amid Epstein fallout
Podcaster Tucker Carlson briefly held then released by Israeli airport security: report
Balcazar installed as Peru's interim president following Jeri's ouster
Türkiye condemns Israeli 'annexation' efforts in occupied West Bank during Security Council session
At least 50 civilians killed in clashes in eastern DRC: OCHA
US withdrawing all of its remaining forces from Syria — report
'No happiness this year': Gaza's displaced families mark Ramadan in Mawasi tents
US holding secret talks with grandson of Cuba's Raul Castro — report