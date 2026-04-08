President Donald Trump over the course of a day went from threatening Iran with annihilation to proclaiming that the battered Islamic republic's leadership had presented a “workable” plan that led him to agree to a 14-day ceasefire that he expects to pave the way to end the nearly six-week-old war.

The dramatic shift in tenor came as intermediaries, led by Pakistan, worked feverishly to head off a further escalation of the conflict. Even China — Iran's biggest trading partner and the United States' most significant economic competitor — quietly pulled strings to find a pathway towards a ceasefire, according to two officials briefed on the matter who were not authorised to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

“The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Long-term PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East,” Trump declared in a social media post announcing the temporary ceasefire, about 90 minutes before his deadline for Tehran to open the critical Strait of Hormuz or see its power plants and other critical infrastructure obliterated.

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The president is set to meet at the White House on Wednesday with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte. The emerging ceasefire and plan to reopen the strait are expected to be at the centre of talks.

As the deadline neared, Democratic lawmakers decried Trump's threat to wipe away an entire civilisation as “a moral failure” and Pope Leo XIV warned strikes against civilian infrastructure would violate international law, calling the president’s comments “truly unacceptable.”

But in the end, Trump may have ultimately backed down because of a simple truth: Escalation could risk involving the United States in the sort of “forever war” that had bedevilled his predecessors and that he had vowed he'd keep the United States out of if voters sent him back to the White House.

Controlling the strait would have been a long, costly operation

As Trump boasted about US and Israeli military success over the last six weeks, he appeared to be working from the premise that he could bomb Iran into capitulation.

Starting with the killing of supreme leader Ali Khamenei in the opening salvos of the war, he seemed to discount that the Iranian leadership could opt for a long, bloody war.

Experts argue that the Islamic republic over the last 47 years has repeatedly shown it’s willing to dig in, even when it appears to America they’re working against their own self-interest.

The clerical leadership held Americans hostages for 444 days, from late 1979 to early 1981, at the cost of the country’s international standing.

As many believe that, in this recent war, Iran’s leadership — battered and outgunned — has exuded confidence that it could bog down the world’s superpower in a costly, prolonged conflict, even if it might not defeat the powerful US military.

Defence analysts largely agreed that the US military could quickly take control of the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow Gulf waterway between Iran and Oman through which roughly 20 percent of the world's oil flows on any given day.

But maintaining security over the waterway would require a high-risk, resource-intensive operation that could be a years-long American commitment.

Ben Connable, executive director of the nonprofit Battle Research Group, said securing the strait would require the US military to maintain control of about 600 kilometres of Iranian territory, from Kish Island in the west to Bandar Abbas in the east, to stop Iran from firing missiles at ships passing through the strait.

It's a mission that Connable said would likely require three US infantry divisions, roughly 30,000 to 45,000 troops.