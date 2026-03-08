Iran's top security official, Ali Larijani, claimed that American soldiers have been captured, accusing Washington of trying to conceal the incident.

"It has been reported to me that several American soldiers have been taken prisoner. But the Americans claim that they have been killed in action," Larijani wrote on X on Saturday.

"Despite their futile efforts, the truth is not something they can hide for too long."

The US military swiftly rejected the claim, saying no American soldiers had been captured.