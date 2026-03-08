Iran's top security official, Ali Larijani, claimed that American soldiers have been captured, accusing Washington of trying to conceal the incident.
"It has been reported to me that several American soldiers have been taken prisoner. But the Americans claim that they have been killed in action," Larijani wrote on X on Saturday.
"Despite their futile efforts, the truth is not something they can hide for too long."
The US military swiftly rejected the claim, saying no American soldiers had been captured.
A spokesperson for US Central Command (CENTCOM) told Al Jazeera that Iran's claims were false.
"The Iranian regime's claims of capturing American soldiers are yet another example of its lies and deceptions," the spokesman told Al Jazeera.
Escalating regional tensions followed the February 28 launch of joint US-Israeli air strikes on Iran, killing more than 1,000 victims, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, over 150 schoolgirls and senior military officials.
The war has triggered widespread regional instability and retaliatory attacks from Tehran against US-linked sites across the region.