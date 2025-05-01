In a cascade of golden wrappers and fragrant spices, the city of Manisa, around 40 kilometres northeast of the coastal city of Izmir, recently hosted the 485th International Mesir Macunu Festival. Eight tonnes of healing paste was showered on visitors from 44 points.

The iconic event is a five-century-old tradition rooted in healing, Ottoman legacy, and a secret recipe of 41 spices and botanicals.

Recognised by UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage , the festival traces its origins to the 16th century. Hafsa Sultan, wife of Sultan Yavuz Selim and mother of Suleiman the Magnificent, fell gravely ill while in Manisa. Her recovery was attributed to a therapeutic paste prepared by Merkez Efendi, head of the Sultan Mosque madrasa and a respected physician. In gratitude, Hafsa Sultan ordered the paste—now known as Mesir Macunu—to be distributed to the public each spring.

More than just medicine

“The Mesir scattered each year from the Sultan Mosque is more than a gesture of health—it is a symbol of our unity, our shared identity, and the generosity rooted in our cultural DNA,” Vahdettin Ozkan, Governor of Manisa, tells TRT World. “Manisa stands as a living testament to our cultural heritage, a city where history and tradition intertwine. The Mesir Paste, originally prepared by Merkez Efendi to restore the health of Hafsa Sultan, holds profound importance in our legacy.”

“What began centuries ago has endured the passage of time, and today continues to thrive with renewed spirit. Preserving and passing down this ancient legacy is one of our most vital duties. I hope the Mesir Paste, made from 41 healing herbs rooted in the fertile soil of our city, brings wellness to all. I warmly invite everyone to join us again next year in Manisa to share in this joy,” Ozkan says.

At the heart of the celebration lies the secret: a sweet yet piquant paste infused with over forty herbs and spices, including cinnamon, clove, turmeric, ginger, black cumin, cardamom, and saffron. The precise recipe remains guarded, yet the belief in its health-boosting properties has only grown with time. Once cooked in great copper cauldrons and aged overnight, the paste is wrapped by hand readied for the Sacim Toreni, or “Scattering Ceremony.”

This year, eight tonnes of Mesir paste were thrown from the domes and balconies of the Sultan Mosque and nearby rooftops to a sea of outstretched hands. Umbrellas, scarves, and shopping bags served as nets to catch the coveted parcels. Citizens and visitors, drawn by curiosity and tradition alike, filled the streets of Manisa, to catch the paste.

The vibrant ceremony held between 22 and 27 April included cultural performances, concerts, parades, and public lectures. Folkloric groups from around the world joined in celebration. Nearly 500 international guests from Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus brought their own cultural traditions to share, creating a living mosaic of international friendship.