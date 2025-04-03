The head of the secretive US intelligence body the National Security Agency (NSA) and his deputy were fired on Thursday, US media reported.

The Washington Post cited US officials who said General Timothy Haugh was fired after little over a year in the job.

The officials did not give a reason for Haugh's removal, The Post added.

Haugh was also serving as head of the US Cyber Command, the Pentagon's cyber warfare body which conducts offensive and defensive cyber operations.

Deputy NSA Wendy Noble was also fired and reassigned to another job at the Pentagon, The Post said.

The NSA is the US government's largest and most secretive signals intelligence agency.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to AFP's request for comment.

Haugh, who was appointed in February 2024, previously held a string of high-profile government cybersecurity roles, including commander of the elite Cyber National Mission Force.