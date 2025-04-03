POLITICS
2 min read
US National Security Agency chief and deputy fired
US President Donald Trump has led a major shake-up of the armed forces' leadership since taking office in January.
00:00
US National Security Agency chief and deputy fired
US Air Force General and Director of the National Security Agency (NSA) Timothy Haugh attends a House Intelligence Committee hearing about worldwide threats, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, US, March 26, 2025. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
April 3, 2025

The head of the secretive US intelligence body the National Security Agency (NSA) and his deputy were fired on Thursday, US media reported.

The Washington Post cited US officials who said General Timothy Haugh was fired after little over a year in the job.

The officials did not give a reason for Haugh's removal, The Post added.

Haugh was also serving as head of the US Cyber Command, the Pentagon's cyber warfare body which conducts offensive and defensive cyber operations.

Deputy NSA Wendy Noble was also fired and reassigned to another job at the Pentagon, The Post said.

The NSA is the US government's largest and most secretive signals intelligence agency.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to AFP's request for comment.

Haugh, who was appointed in February 2024, previously held a string of high-profile government cybersecurity roles, including commander of the elite Cyber National Mission Force.

RECOMMENDED

Reacting to the news, Democratic Congressman Jim Himes said he was "deeply disturbed" by Haugh's sacking.

"I have known General Haugh to be an honest and forthright leader who followed the law and put national security force," he said in a statement posted on X.

"I fear those are precisely the qualities that could lead to his firing in this Administration."

US President Donald Trump has led a major shake-up of the armed forces' leadership since taking office in January.

Trump fired top US military officer General Charles "CQ" Brown in February, offering no explanation for Brown's dismissal less than two years into his four-year term as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

His administration is presiding over sweeping layoffs of federal workers and moves to dismantle government institutions just months into his second term.

US Cyber Command's Deputy Commander William J. Hartman and NSA executive director Sheila Thomas have been named acting NSA chief and deputy, The Post reported.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar
Israel admits upsurge in illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Turkish first lady meets her Egyptian counterpart in Cairo
Ted Cruz questions Netflix and Warner Bros. execs in Senate: 'Are we right now on stolen land'
Norwegian crown prince's stepson denies rape videos as trial begins
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'
Trilateral talks in UAE were 'substantive, productive': Ukraine