A Daesh-linked group has killed 89 civilians in multiple attacks in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC) North Kivu province, the UN peacekeeping mission in the Central African country, known as MONUSCO, said.

The attacks were carried out by members of the so-called Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in several localities of North Kivu province between November 13 and November 19, and the 89 killed included at least 20 women and an undetermined number of children, MONUSCO said in a statement on Friday.

In one of the attacks, it said, the group attacked a health centre operated by the Catholic Church in Byambwe, killing at least 17 people, including women who had gone there to receive maternity care, and setting alight four wards housing patients.

Other violations committed by the group included abductions and the looting of medical supplies, it said.

"MONUSCO urges the DRC authorities to promptly initiate independent and credible investigations to identify the perpetrators and accomplices of these massacres and bring them to justice," the statement said.

Recent attacks

Local officials told Reuters last month that the suspected ADF group had killed 19 civilians in an overnight attack in the village of Mukondo in North Kivu province.