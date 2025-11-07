Through a VR headset at Damascus's National Museum, visitors enter the chilly corridors of Saydnaya prison.

They walk past empty cells where tens of thousands were once detained, listen to survivors' testimonies echoing off bare walls, and observe the architectural details of a detention facility that became synonymous with systematic torture and death in Bashar al Assad’s regime Syria.

The prison itself remains largely inaccessible, heavily guarded even after the fall of the Assad.

But what visitors are experiencing is a painstakingly reconstructed digital archive, one that journalist Amer Matar and his team at Al-Share Media Foundation spent years building.

The aim is to bear witness, to serve as a reminder, and to make sure the prison’s history can never be erased or forgotten.

Amer’s virtual museum project, which began to take shape in 2017, documented Daesh prisons across Syria and Iraq. Now, the organisation has shifted its focus towards the extensive network of detention centres operated by the Assad regime.

According to estimates from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, over two million Syrians have been imprisoned under the Assad regime, half of them following peaceful protests that started in 2011.

The Syrian Network for Human Rights reports that 112,414 people remain forcibly disappeared even after the prisons were emptied, while only 24,200 individuals have been released or accounted for out of 136,000 total detained or disappeared.

Most of the missing are believed dead.

How it began

Amer's journey to create a digital archive began with a personal search.

In August 2013, photojournalist Muhammad Nour Matar, Amer's brother, disappeared without a trace after Daesh terrorists in Raqqa detained him.

Even after the territory was freed from Daesh control, no information about Muhammad's fate emerged.

Rather than let their search end in silence, the Matar family chose to help other families find answers, gathering documents and testimonies that revealed the fates of many who passed through these prisons.

In 2017, as the terror group began losing territory and retreating from Raqqa and other Syrian areas, Amer started investigating the numerous prisons Daesh had used for detention and torture.

"We entered about 100 prisons in Syria and Iraq," Amer tells TRT World."The mission was extremely difficult and dangerous because the organisation had converted everything into prisons: schools, hospitals, homes, and commercial shops.

“Anything could potentially be a prison, and we had to enter every building, every area Daesh had passed through, not to mention the enormous danger from the huge quantity of mines the organisation left behind."

Amer and his team have conducted hundreds of interviews with witnesses and the families of detainees.

Recently, they uncovered several previously unknown prisons.

He describes the network of detention facilities as an ocean—vast, with discoveries constantly surfacing.

After gathering an enormous collection of information and documents, the challenge became how to make it both accessible and meaningful.

Their solution was to create a virtual museum, launched by the Al-Share’ Media Foundation, which comprises a group of journalists and filmmakers.

Amer and other group members spent approximately seven years developing their methodology, designing the technology, and figuring out how to organise the virtual tours, investigations, and witness protection protocols

To make the experience both accessible and realistic, they chose 3D photography and a VR headset presentation.

Their first presentation took place at the National Theatre in London, followed by an inaugural exhibition at UNESCO headquarters in Paris and later showcases in cities such as Berlin.

Finally, they brought the project home to Damascus, shifting the focus to documenting the notorious prisons run by Assad.

"Documenting Assad's prisons was one of our dreams as an organisation and as individuals," Amer says.

Amer was imprisoned as well. A Raqqa native, Amer regularly participated in the 2011 Damascus uprisings against Assad.

"In 2011, I was imprisoned in Branch 215, and I used to talk with other detainees about how this place should be turned into a museum, so people would know the torments we experienced, that others experienced.

“We dreamed that Syria would be liberated quickly, that we'd get out of prison and achieve this dream. We didn't know it would take all these years, that such a heavy price would be paid."

When the Assad regime fell in December of last year, the museum team began a new journey.