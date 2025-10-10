Türkiye's National Defence Ministry said Friday that the Turkish Armed Forces are ready to take on any mission assigned to them as part of the Gaza Task Force.

In response to a question about whether Turkish forces will join the Gaza Task Force, Defence Ministry spokesman Zeki Akturk said the military has previously participated in numerous international missions organised by various institutions across different regions to ensure global peace and security.

He said the Turkish army's professionalism and fair stance have earned the respect of all parties, adding, "Our Armed Forces, which have extensive experience in establishing and maintaining peace, stand ready to undertake any mission assigned to them."

Akturk expressed satisfaction that a ceasefire has been reached in Gaza as a result of Türkiye's mediation efforts, emphasising the urgent need to deliver humanitarian aid and begin reconstruction in the region, which has been experiencing a severe humanitarian crisis for the past two years. "We hope that the ceasefire will contribute to establishing a just and lasting peace and ultimately serve the two-state solution," he said.

The remarks came as the Israeli army began a gradual troop withdrawal from Gaza on Friday, hoping to complete the withdrawal to the locations specified in US President Donald Trump's plan to end the war in Gaza within 24 hours.

Regional security

Responding to a question on developments in Syria, ministry sources said Türkiye views the recent elections there as a positive step for the country’s unity, security, and regional stability.

They said attacks by the YPG/SDG terror group on Syrian government forces in Manbij and rural Aleppo show its failure to comply with the March 10, 2025, agreement and its continued threat to peace.

The sources added that Türkiye closely monitors contacts between the Syrian government and the terror group and remains committed to supporting Syria’s “one state, one army” principle.

Modernising Türkiye’s Air Force

In response to a question about Türkiye’s ongoing efforts to purchase Eurofighter jets, ministry sources said the process of diversifying and modernising the Air Force’s fleet continues until Türkiye’s national fighter jet KAAN enters service.

They said no final decision has been made yet, and the public will be informed once the agreement reaches the approval stage, urging people to rely only on official statements.