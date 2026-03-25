Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi has said that Tehran is not engaged in any direct or indirect negotiations with the United States, despite an ongoing exchange of messages through intermediaries.

Speaking amid heightened regional tensions, Aragchi stressed that communication via mediators “does not mean negotiations with the US", underscoring Iran’s position that no formal talks are currently underway.

He added that Washington has been sending messages through multiple channels but said Iran’s top leadership is still reviewing various proposals without committing to dialogue.

“There is no intention to hold talks with the United States at this stage,” Aragchi said.

The foreign minister also criticised the US security presence in the region, arguing that despite maintaining military bases, Washington has failed to protect regional countries or ensure stability.