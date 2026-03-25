WAR ON IRAN
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Iran not engaging in talks with US despite receiving messages from mediators: Aragchi
Tehran insists it is not negotiating with Washington, reviews proposals through mediators while calling for a lasting end to conflict and questioning US regional role
Iran not engaging in talks with US despite receiving messages from mediators: Aragchi
File photo: Abbas Araghchi says Iran has not requested a ceasefire. / Reuters
21 hours ago

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi has said that Tehran is not engaged in any direct or indirect negotiations with the United States, despite an ongoing exchange of messages through intermediaries.

Speaking amid heightened regional tensions, Aragchi stressed that communication via mediators “does not mean negotiations with the US", underscoring Iran’s position that no formal talks are currently underway.

He added that Washington has been sending messages through multiple channels but said Iran’s top leadership is still reviewing various proposals without committing to dialogue.

“There is no intention to hold talks with the United States at this stage,” Aragchi said.

The foreign minister also criticised the US security presence in the region, arguing that despite maintaining military bases, Washington has failed to protect regional countries or ensure stability.

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Aragchi reiterated that Iran is not seeking war and remains focused on achieving a permanent end to the conflict.

Earlier, Iran rejected a US proposal to end the ongoing war, insisting that any resolution will depend solely on Tehran’s own terms and timeline.

Tehran outlined five key conditions for agreeing to a ceasefire.

These include a complete halt to what it describes as aggression and assassinations, the establishment of guarantees to prevent the war from resuming, and the payment of damages and reparations.

RelatedTRT World - Here are five conditions that Iran laid to negotiate end of war
SOURCE:reuters
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