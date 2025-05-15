The top United Nations court sided with Equatorial Guinea in a decades-long dispute with Gabon over three tiny islands in potentially oil-rich waters.

The two west African nations have been squabbling over the 30-hectare (74-acre) island of Mbanie and two smaller low-lying islets, Cocotiers and Conga, since the early 1970s.

The islands themselves are tiny and virtually uninhabited but lie in an area potentially rich in oil and gas.

The dispute dates all the way back to 1900, when then colonial powers France and Spain signed a treaty in Paris setting out the borders between the two countries.

But Gabon argued that a later treaty, the 1974 Bata Convention, then fixed the islands' sovereignty in their favour.

However, the International Court of Justice ruled on Monday that the Bata Convention "invoked by the Gabonese Republic is not a treaty having the force of law... and does not constitute a legal title."

It said that the legal title to the islands was held by Spain, which then passed to Equatorial Guinea upon independence in 1968.

Unlike most countries appearing before the ICJ in The Hague, which rules in disputes between states, Guinea and Equatorial Guinea agreed to ask judges for a ruling in an effort to find an amical solution.

The two countries asked the court to decide which legal texts are valid –– the Paris Treaty of 1900 or the Bata Convention of 1974.

In hearings in October, Equatorial Guinea argued that Gabon invaded the islands in 1972 and had occupied them illegally ever since.

Lawyers for the country rubbished the Bata Convention in the October hearings, saying Gabon suddenly produced the document in 2003, surprising everyone.