Senate Democrats have implored President Donald Trump's administration to step up its role in addressing suffering and starvation in Gaza, with more than three dozen senators signing onto a letter urging the resumption of ceasefire talks and sharply criticising a controversial Israeli-backed American organisation that had been created to distribute food aid.

In a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the Republican president's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, the senators said the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation or GHF, created in February with backing from the Trump administration, has "failed to address the deepening humanitarian crisis and contributed to an unacceptable and mounting civilian death toll around the organisation's sites."

Since May, Israeli troops have killed over 1,000 starving Palestinians at GHF distribution sites while they were collecting food supplies.

It marked a mostly united plea from Senate Democrats — who are locked out of power in Washington — for the Trump administration to recalibrate its approach after the collapse of ceasefire talks last week.

Trump on Monday expressed concern about the worsening humanitarian situation and broke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's claim that people are not starving in Gaza, besieged by Israel from land, air and sea.

But it is unclear how Trump will proceed.

Democratic Senator Brian Schatz of Hawaii said it was "not at all credible" to think the invading Israeli military — one of the most advanced in the world — is incapable of distributing food aid or performing crowd control.

"They made a choice to establish a new way of doing food distribution," he said. "And it’s not working at all."

Republicans back Trump's measures

The letter, obtained by The Associated Press, calls for a "large-scale expansion" of aid into Gaza channeled through organisations experienced working in the area. It also says efforts for a ceasefire agreement are "as critical and urgent as ever."

The message was led by four Jewish members of the Democratic Caucus — Senators Adam Schiff of California, Chuck Schumer of New York, Jacky Rosen of Nevada and Schatz — and calls for the return of the roughly 50 hostages from Gaza, 20 still believed to be alive.

The 39 signatures on the letter show the extent to which Democrats have achieved some unity on a foreign policy issue that deeply divided them while they held the White House last year. Many Democrats had backed Biden administration's stance and support for Israel's genocide in Gaza.

They called for an end to the genocide that sees Hamas no longer in control of Gaza and a long-term goal of both an Israeli and a Palestinian state and opposed any permanent displacement of the Palestinian people.

Meanwhile, Republicans are backing Trump's handling of the situation and supporting Israel.

Senator John Cornyn, a Texas Republican who sits on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said he was satisfied with Trump trying "to referee that, but the Israelis need to get their hostages back."