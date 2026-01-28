The US Federal Reserve held interest rates steady at its first policy gathering this year, citing robust economic growth, as the central bank resists President Donald Trump's mounting pressure for cuts.

The Fed's 10-2 vote on Wednesday maintains rates in a range between 3.50 percent and 3.75 percent, an outcome that was widely expected as officials await more data on the world's biggest economy.

In a statement on its decision, policymakers flagged that economic activity has been "expanding at a solid pace", while the unemployment rate showed some "signs of stabilisation".

But the Federal Open Market Committee saw two dissents.

Fed Governor Stephen Miran, alongside Christopher Waller, who is seen as a potential candidate to succeed Chairman Jerome Powell, both backed a quarter-percentage-point rate cut instead.