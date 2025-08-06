WORLD
2 min read
Militant attacks in northwestern Pakistan claim lives of 8, including security personnel
Suspected militants carry out attacks in Peshawar, Karak, Lakki Marwat districts of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province
Militant attacks in northwestern Pakistan claim lives of 8, including security personnel
A police officer holds a machine-gun with thermal binoculars attached to it in the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan. / Reuters
August 6, 2025

At least eight people, including five security personnel and three civilians, were killed in multiple suspected militant attacks across Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

In the Karak district, militants targeted a vehicle carrying paramilitary Frontier Corps personnel. Three soldiers and their driver were killed, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said in a statement.

Separately, in the Peshawar district, attackers struck another vehicle late Tuesday night, killing three people, including police inspector Ali Hussain.

In a third incident, a Frontier Corps staff member, named Attaullah, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen while on leave in Lakki Marwat.

Violence has surged recently in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa districts bordering Afghanistan, including the tribal districts of North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Khyber, and Bajaur.

RelatedTRT Global - Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
RECOMMENDED

According to the Islamabad-based think tank Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, 82 militant attacks and dozens of security operations took place across the country in July, resulting in 215 fatalities, including 37 security personnel, 124 militants, and 54 civilians.

Additionally, 199 people were injured, including 107 civilians, 56 security personnel, and 35 militants.

Islamabad continues to accuse Kabul of failing to prevent militants from the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a conglomerate of various militant groups, from carrying out attacks in Pakistan and then seeking refuge in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan denies the charges and reaffirms its commitment to not allowing cross-border militant operations.

RelatedTRT Global - 2025 brings surge in militant attacks for Pakistan

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Beijing decries 'China spy' claims after France charges professor over Chinese delegation visit
Nearly 900-year-old madrasa unearthed during urban renewal project in central Anatolia
Saudi foreign minister discusses regional de-escalation with Iranian, Omani, Qatari counterparts
Syrian president says ‘door remains open’ for YPG to integrate to state
Rights groups warn Israel's execution bill will legalise state killing of Palestinians
Ailing astronaut forces early return in NASA’s first-ever space station medical evacuation
Officials signal no decision as US weighs Iran military options
Italy’s Meloni calls to ‘defend free international order’ as she begins three-day Japan visit
Russia expels British diplomat over spying allegations
Macron convenes an emergency meeting to discuss the situations in Greenland and Iran
Finnish PM supports social media ban for children under 15, citing decline in physical activity
China's 'Are You Dead?' app goes viral as young people seek a one-tap proof of life
Israeli air strikes, artillery fire continue across Gaza despite ceasefire
Here's what happened around Iran in past 24 hours
Thousands march in Caracas calling for Maduro's release amid US military intervention