At least eight people, including five security personnel and three civilians, were killed in multiple suspected militant attacks across Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

In the Karak district, militants targeted a vehicle carrying paramilitary Frontier Corps personnel. Three soldiers and their driver were killed, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said in a statement.

Separately, in the Peshawar district, attackers struck another vehicle late Tuesday night, killing three people, including police inspector Ali Hussain.

In a third incident, a Frontier Corps staff member, named Attaullah, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen while on leave in Lakki Marwat.

Violence has surged recently in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa districts bordering Afghanistan, including the tribal districts of North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Khyber, and Bajaur.