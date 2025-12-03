WORLD
2 min read
ICC sets May 2026 hearing for Libyan war crimes suspect El Hishri
Judges instruct the parties to submit joint proposals on evidence disclosure and related matters by January 15.
ICC sets May 2026 hearing for Libyan war crimes suspect El Hishri
(FILE) The exterior of the International Criminal Court is seen in The Hague, Netherlands, September 22, 2025. / Reuters
December 3, 2025

The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Wednesday set May 19, 2026 to start the confirmation of charges hearing for Khaled Mohamed Ali el Hishri, a Libyan national accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity allegedly committed at the capital Tripoli's Mitiga prison between 2015 and 2020.

El Hishri was surrendered to the court on Monday following his arrest in Germany in July pursuant to a sealed ICC warrant issued by Pre-Trial Chamber I. He remained in German custody until national proceedings under Article 59 of the Rome Statute were completed.

During Wednesday's initial appearance before Pre-Trial Chamber I, the presiding judge stressed that the session was limited to confirming his identity, ensuring he understood the allegations and his rights, and setting a date for the next procedural phase.

He already received a copy of the arrest warrant in Arabic, the judges noted.

A court officer read out the alleged crimes, which include cruel treatment, torture, murder, outrages upon personal dignity, rape and sexual violence, as well as crimes against humanity such as imprisonment, torture, rape, sexual violence, murder and persecution.

RelatedTRT World - Libya’s latest clashes explained: What this round of violence could signal
RECOMMENDED

These acts were allegedly committed against detainees considered opponents of the Tripoli-based RADA Special Deterrence Forces or its ideology.

El Hishri was also informed of his procedural rights, including the right to remain silent, to legal counsel, to translation, and to apply for release pending trial. Judges confirmed they had received an initial notification of his intention to seek provisional release.

Invited to comment on the conditions of his transfer or detention, El Hishri stated only: "Just requesting my release."

The chamber also set key procedural deadlines, including ordering the prosecution to complete disclosure of all materials underlying the arrest warrant by December 11, and scheduling the first status conference for January 28 or 29.

Judges also instructed the parties to submit joint proposals on evidence disclosure and related matters by January 15.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US Vice President JD Vance visits Armenia, Azerbaijan to 'advance' peace
Turkish vice president meets Brazil's ambassador, discusses expanding cooperation ahead of COP31
UN rapporteur rebukes Herzog for falsifying history, says Beersheba was Ottoman—not Israeli—in 1917
Afghanistan has created conditions 'similar to or worse than' pre-9/11 attacks: Pakistan
Eritrea rejects Ethiopia's 'fabricated' claims of troops on its soil as tensions resurface
Egypt condemns Israel's moves to deepen annexation in occupied West Bank
Türkiye, seven other nations condemn Israel's measures to tighten control over occupied West Bank
53 migrants, including two babies, dead or missing after boat capsizes off Libya
What are Israel’s latest unlawful measures in occupied West Bank
TRT tabii's 'Rainbow Fascism' documentary investigates global reach of LGBTQ propaganda
Did Greek coastguard kill migrants on a boat?
Israeli forces kill four more Palestinians in eastern Rafah despite ceasefire
Deadly flash floods displace hundreds in northwest Syria
Türkiye's population tops 86M in 2025 as growth accelerates
Somalia, Saudi Arabia sign defence pact to bolster Red Sea security