Imprisoned Marwan Barghouti won't be part of hostage-prisoner exchange, says Israel
Barghouti was detained in 2002 by Israeli forces and is currently serving a life-term sentence.
Barghouti was detained in 2002 by the Israeli forces. / Reuters
October 9, 2025

Israel does not intend to release prominent Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti as part of an agreement reached with Hamas to free Israeli hostages held in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, an Israeli government spokesperson said on Thursday.

"I can tell you at this point in time that he will not be part of this release," spokesperson Shosh Bedrosian told reporters.

Earlier, Israel and Hamas agreed in indirect talks that the 48 hostages held by militants in Gaza would be released in exchange for around 2,000 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Barghouti was detained in 2002 by the Israeli forces and is currently serving a life-term sentence.

