The Iran war is influencing Democratic primaries ahead of November's US midterm elections, with progressives faulting moderate rivals for not opposing President Donald Trump's bombing campaign strongly enough and for what they call overly close ties with defense contractors and Israel.

The tensions are emerging in Democratic primaries for Senate and House seats in Michigan, Colorado, Illinois, Maine, and North Carolina, a Reuters review shows. At least half a dozen progressives are challenging establishment-backed or moderate rivals over the Iran war, arguing that donations to their opponents from defense contractors and pro-Israel groups undercut their opposition to the conflict.

In the high-profile Illinois House races on March 17, 2026, American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC)-backed or AIPAC-aligned candidates achieved mixed results.

Pro-Israel groups tied to AIPAC spent over $20 million across four competitive open-seat contests, failing in two, where opponents Daniel Biss (IL-09) and La Shawn Ford (IL-07) prevailed despite heavy spending against them or for their rivals.

This split has sparked debate about AIPAC's influence and strategy moving forward in the 2026 midterms, with no clear overall dominance in these key tests.

These primary battles highlight a broader struggle inside the party over its future as it tries to rebuild after election losses in 2024 and starts to consider potential candidates for the 2028 presidential election.

For progressives, the US-Israeli bombing of Iran has sparked anew longstanding demands to end American-led wars and curb the influence of defense industry and billionaire donors, while shifting attention to economic fairness and equal rights at home.

Progressives have seized on the Iran war in speeches, media interviews, TV ads and fundraising appeals, accusing some of their opponents of taking donations from defense contractors and from groups affiliated with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, the powerful pro-Israel political lobbying group.

"It's difficult to trust politicians who take money from weapons manufacturers and AIPAC, all of whom are for this war, and for those politicians to then stand up and say they against the war," said Abdul El-Sayed, who is a Democratic primary candidate for a Senate seat in Michigan.

Candidates like El-Sayed say it's not enough to oppose the Iran war - Democrats must back that rhetoric by refusing such donations. Their more moderate opponents have sharply rebutted the attacks, saying they have been quick to oppose the Iran war and that progressives are manufacturing a conflict for electoral gain.

In a Democratic House primary in Illinois on Tuesday, Kat Abughazaleh, a progressive who had made opposition to the war and AIPAC-funded candidates a central part of her campaign, came second to a more moderate candidate, Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss, by just over three percentage points in a crowded field.

While Democratic lawmakers in Congress have largely unified against a war that is unpopular with most Americans, the primary-season disputes underscore how the party risks squandering a potential political advantage at a time when Republicans are heading into the midterms facing significant political headwinds.

Fight looming in 2028

The main point of friction is whether the party should be appealing more to swing voters or focus on energising its core supporters. These internal cross-currents, about ideology but also tactics, have been swirling for many election cycles.

The tensions are not just over foreign policy, but how boldly to pursue economic reforms and how closely the party should align itself with corporate America.

"The day after the midterms are over in November these tensions will burst forth," said Bill Galston, a veteran Democratic strategist.

In a North Carolina Democratic House primary this month, Nida Allam, a county commissioner, issued an ad focused on the Iran war and her opponent, Democratic incumbent Valerie Foushee.

A central part of Allam's campaign focused on the fact that in this election cycle, Federal Election Commission filings show Foushee's campaign took $3,000 each from political committees controlled by two weapons manufacturers, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman.

When Foushee ran for Congress in 2022, AIPAC's political action committee spent over $2 million in support of her campaign, according to FEC filings, although she said she would forgo AIPAC-linked assistance this cycle.

"I will never take a dime from defense contractors or the pro-Israel lobby," Allam said in her ad. "I have opposed these forever wars my entire career."

Pertinently, Foushee narrowly won the March 3 primary by one percentage point and is likely to win re-election in November. But Allam's attack over Iran was part of an opening salvo in the party's internal fight heading into 2028, Galston said.

"Trump's senseless war in Iran puts civilians abroad and our servicemembers at risk," Foushee said in a statement to Reuters.

"Americans are tired of sending taxpayer money abroad for endless wars while the cost of groceries, healthcare, and housing continues to rise here at home."