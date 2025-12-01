US President Donald Trump will hold an Oval Office meeting on Monday evening to determine "next steps" concerning Venezuela, CNN reported, citing sources.

Attendees expected to meet at 5:00 pm (local time) include Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, along with White House staff members Susie Wiles and Stephen Miller.

An official announcement is pending, with a White House briefing scheduled for later today.

The reported meeting comes after Trump confirmed on Sunday he held a phone call with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro but declined to give details, saying it did not go "well or badly."

Asked whether his recent warning about Venezuelan airspace meant an air strike is imminent, Trump said: "Don't read anything into it."

Trump recently declared Venezuelan airspace would be "completely shut down," prompting Caracas to demand "unconditional respect" for its airspace.

The US has expanded military operations across Latin America in recent months, deploying Marines, warships, fighter jets, bombers, submarines, and drones.

Last week, Trump said the US will "very soon" take action against Venezuelan drug traffickers on land following 21 maritime attacks since September that killed at least 83 people.