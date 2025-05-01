Washington, DC — It was sunny and bright in the US capital. The sky, a hard blue. A slight wind tugged at flags atop the Eisenhower building. The kind of day that looks cheerful, but also feels restless.



One hundred days into President Donald Trump's return to the White House, the weather didn't quite match the mood.



But in the think-tanks, embassies and cafes along K Street, a major thoroughfare in Washington, DC — there was a different kind of mood.

Conversations moved in low tones: What has he done? What will he undo? And how far will this go?



To some, Trump's second term feels like a continuation of his first — an administration driven by instinct, disruption and a contempt for consensus.



To others, it is something sharper this time. More strategic, more ideological.



David Schultz, professor at Hamline University, and author of more than 40 books, has been watching Trump closely.



"Trump's strategy has mostly isolated the US in terms of working relationships with other countries. His strategy seems to be to declare a problem or crisis and then claim he has solved it," he tells TRT World.



It is a familiar pattern, he says — first NAFTA, now tariffs and trade.



"US power rests on military, diplomatic, cultural and economic power. Trump seems to think only the economic matters and that he can just push the US weight around. Perhaps in a different era when the US GDP was so dominant in the world the US could do that."



But the world has changed.

Signs of national unease

Professor Paul M Collins, Jr, at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, offers a measured take.



He acknowledges that Trump's economic intentions — particularly regarding jobs — have resonance.



"The Trump administration's tariff strategy is intended in part to bring certain jobs from overseas to America. This is an important goal, although it does not seem to be working the way Trump thought it would."



Collins points to volatility.



"You can see this in the uncertainty surrounding Trump's strategy of increasing and decreasing tariffs on a nearly daily basis. If this continues, it will likely motivate other nations to seek out more stable trading partners, potentially pushing the US towards economic isolation."



Trump, meanwhile, continues to hold sway over much of the Republican base —particularly on immigration — but there are signs of national unease.

David Levine, the honorable Raymond L Sullivan professor of law at UC Law San Francisco, is more direct.



"Whatever the goal, Mr Trump's pursuit of using tariffs as a very blunt presidential tool has cost US investors untold trillions of dollars in the value of holdings in the securities markets and has hurt many US-based industries such as farming, aircraft manufacturing and tourism."



Allies are rattled, he notes.



"European, Canadian, Australian and many other allies are reacting with alarm. The moves away from NATO and Ukraine in favour of closer ties with Russia seem to make no sense to many of our traditional allies."



But it's the domestic front — immigration, budget cuts, executive orders — where Levine believes damage is growing.