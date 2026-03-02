Türkiye has said Iran is facing an “unjust and unlawful attack”, condemning the ongoing US-Israeli strikes as lacking any legitimacy under international law.

Speaking at a press conference in Ankara on Monday, AK Party spokesperson Omer Celik said the assault on Iran was “unfair, contrary to international law and devoid of legitimacy”, warning that military attacks while diplomatic negotiations were continuing would have “deeply troubling consequences”.

“Diplomacy cannot be used as a cover for previously planned attacks,” he said. “If negotiations are ongoing and such an attack takes place, it sends the message that the talks were merely a tactic.”

Celik offered condolences to the Iranian people over reported civilian casualties, including the bombing of a primary school, as well as the deaths of senior religious, military, and political figures. “Iran is under an unjust and unlawful attack,” he said, calling for an urgent return to the negotiating table.

Destabilising the entire region

He warned that targeting the leadership of a UN member state and openly discussing regime change would further destabilise the region. Attempts to impose regime change, he argued, have historically led to civil war and prolonged instability.

“Interventions carried out under the pretext of Israel’s security or in support of Israel’s hardline foreign policy agenda have destabilised the entire region,” he said, adding that the post-Second World War international order was at risk of erosion.

Taking precautions