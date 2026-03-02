Türkiye has said Iran is facing an “unjust and unlawful attack”, condemning the ongoing US-Israeli strikes as lacking any legitimacy under international law.
Speaking at a press conference in Ankara on Monday, AK Party spokesperson Omer Celik said the assault on Iran was “unfair, contrary to international law and devoid of legitimacy”, warning that military attacks while diplomatic negotiations were continuing would have “deeply troubling consequences”.
“Diplomacy cannot be used as a cover for previously planned attacks,” he said. “If negotiations are ongoing and such an attack takes place, it sends the message that the talks were merely a tactic.”
Celik offered condolences to the Iranian people over reported civilian casualties, including the bombing of a primary school, as well as the deaths of senior religious, military, and political figures. “Iran is under an unjust and unlawful attack,” he said, calling for an urgent return to the negotiating table.
Destabilising the entire region
He warned that targeting the leadership of a UN member state and openly discussing regime change would further destabilise the region. Attempts to impose regime change, he argued, have historically led to civil war and prolonged instability.
“Interventions carried out under the pretext of Israel’s security or in support of Israel’s hardline foreign policy agenda have destabilised the entire region,” he said, adding that the post-Second World War international order was at risk of erosion.
Taking precautions
While expressing solidarity with the Iranian people, Celik also cautioned Tehran against expanding the conflict by targeting third countries.
“There must be a clear distinction between the right to self-defence and actions that could trigger a wider regional war,” he said.
He added that Ankara is closely monitoring developments and preparing for various scenarios, including the risk of a regional escalation.
Turkish authorities, he said, are taking precautions in four key areas: potential migration flows from the Iranian border, economic volatility linked to energy routes such as the Strait of Hormuz, national security preparedness, and the safety of Turkish citizens abroad.
“Our institutions are acting in full coordination,” Celik said, noting that embassies and consulates are operating around the clock to assist Turkish nationals who wish to leave affected countries.
The US and Israel launched an attack on Iran on Saturday, killing several top Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Tehran retaliated with a series of drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, US assets, and several Gulf countries.