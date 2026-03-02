WORLD
2 min read
Attack on Iran 'unjust and unlawful', Turkish governing party warns of regional instability
“If such an attack takes place while negotiations are ongoing, it suggests that the talks were merely a tactic,” Omer Celik says.
Attack on Iran 'unjust and unlawful', Turkish governing party warns of regional instability
Diplomacy cannot be used as a cover for previously planned attacks, Omer Celik says. / AA
March 2, 2026

Türkiye has said Iran is facing an “unjust and unlawful attack”, condemning the ongoing US-Israeli strikes as lacking any legitimacy under international law.

Speaking at a press conference in Ankara on Monday, AK Party spokesperson Omer Celik said the assault on Iran was “unfair, contrary to international law and devoid of legitimacy”, warning that military attacks while diplomatic negotiations were continuing would have “deeply troubling consequences”.

“Diplomacy cannot be used as a cover for previously planned attacks,” he said. “If negotiations are ongoing and such an attack takes place, it sends the message that the talks were merely a tactic.”

Celik offered condolences to the Iranian people over reported civilian casualties, including the bombing of a primary school, as well as the deaths of senior religious, military, and political figures. “Iran is under an unjust and unlawful attack,” he said, calling for an urgent return to the negotiating table.

Destabilising the entire region

He warned that targeting the leadership of a UN member state and openly discussing regime change would further destabilise the region. Attempts to impose regime change, he argued, have historically led to civil war and prolonged instability.

“Interventions carried out under the pretext of Israel’s security or in support of Israel’s hardline foreign policy agenda have destabilised the entire region,” he said, adding that the post-Second World War international order was at risk of erosion.

RelatedTRT World - US-Israel strike on Iran may drag Middle East into ring of fire: President Erdogan

Taking precautions

RECOMMENDED

While expressing solidarity with the Iranian people, Celik also cautioned Tehran against expanding the conflict by targeting third countries.

“There must be a clear distinction between the right to self-defence and actions that could trigger a wider regional war,” he said.

He added that Ankara is closely monitoring developments and preparing for various scenarios, including the risk of a regional escalation.

Turkish authorities, he said, are taking precautions in four key areas: potential migration flows from the Iranian border, economic volatility linked to energy routes such as the Strait of Hormuz, national security preparedness, and the safety of Turkish citizens abroad.

“Our institutions are acting in full coordination,” Celik said, noting that embassies and consulates are operating around the clock to assist Turkish nationals who wish to leave affected countries.

The US and Israel launched an attack on Iran on Saturday, killing several top Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran retaliated with a series of drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, US assets, and several Gulf countries.

Explore
9,000 Americans flee Middle East since US-Israel war on Iran began
Regime change push in Iran will trigger 'far more dangerous scenarios' in region: Türkiye's Fidan
Trump denounces Starmer over Iran strike hesitation
Trump threatens total trade cut with Spain over Iran strike row
Merz meets Trump as Germany backs US-Israel strikes on Iran but seeks day after plan
By Sadiq S Bhat
Türkiye's Erdogan decries collapse of rules-based global order
In pictures: Iran holds mass funeral for 165 schoolgirls, staff killed in US-Israeli strike
Iran won't automatically collapse after Khamenei's death: last Shah's widow
EU steps up citizen evacuations amid escalating US-Israel-Iran conflict
In pictures: UNESCO‑listed Golestan Palace in Tehran damaged in US‑Israeli strikes
NATO not involved in US-Israeli war on Iran: Rutte
Iran rules out US talks after joint strikes, vows sole focus on defence
UN demands probe after deadly strike hits Iranian primary school
Israeli incursion into southern Lebanon violates UN resolution: UNIFIL
Türkiye working to resolve problems through 'peace-oriented diplomacy': Erdogan