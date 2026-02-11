WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
15 Palestinian families displaced by illegal Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank
Palestinian Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission says Israeli forces and illegal settlers carried out 1,872 attacks against Palestinians and their property in January.
15 Palestinian families displaced by illegal Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank
An elderly Palestinian woman attends the funeral of a young man killed by Israeli soldiers in Jericho last week. / AA
February 11, 2026

Illegal Israeli settlers displaced 15 Palestinian families from their homes on Wednesday in the village of Duyuk al Tahta, west of Jericho in the occupied West Bank, local sources told Anadolu.

About 50 illegal settlers, accompanied by a bulldozer and an Israeli military vehicle, attacked the village, the sources said.

The settlers began demolishing homes made of tin and concrete belonging to 15 families, forced residents out, looted their belongings, livestock and vehicles, and prevented them from returning, the sources added.

Israel has intensified operations in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since launching its genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023.

Palestinians view the escalation — including killings, arrests, displacement and settlement expansion — as a step towards formal annexation of the territory.

RelatedTRT World - Coordinated attacks: Illegal Israeli settlers beat, injure Palestinians across occupied West Bank

Nonstop attacks against Palestinians

RECOMMENDED

According to the Palestinian government’s Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission, the Israeli military and illegal settlers carried out 1,872 attacks against Palestinians and their property in January, systematically terrorising them.

The attacks included physical assaults, uprooting trees, burning fields, blocking farmers from accessing their land, seizing property and demolishing homes and agricultural structures and displacing 125 Palestinian families.

The violence has killed at least 1,112 Palestinians, injured about 11,500 others and led to the arrest of more than 21,000 people, according to official Palestinian figures.

On Sunday, Israel’s Security Cabinet approved measures aimed at changing the legal and civil status quo in the West Bank and strengthening Israeli control over the territory.

Israel was established in 1948 on land from where Zionist armed groups expelled hundreds of thousands of Palestinians. Israel later occupied the remaining Palestinian territories and has rejected calls to withdraw and allow the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

RelatedTRT World - When burning homes no longer count as terrorism in the occupied West Bank
Explore
In a first, Chinese satellite captures black hole devouring white dwarf
Sweden sends fighter jets to patrol Greenland for NATO’s Arctic Sentry
Why does February only have 28 days?
Germany's top court dismisses Palestinian challenge to arms exports to Israel
'A day of liberation': Bangladesh counts vote after 'most peaceful' elections
Russia tightens grip on WhatsApp, app vows to defend encryption
Has America’s decade-long military presence in Syria come to an end?
Türkiye slams Israeli measures in occupied West Bank
Nationwide strike by Indian farmers piles pressure on Modi over US trade pact
Türkiye's Erdogan calls for stronger transport integration among Muslim nations
NATO head presses Europe, Canada on defence spending as US priorities shift east
Starmer condemns Ratcliffe's claim UK is 'colonised by immigrants'
German police arrest two in PKK probe, seize guns and drugs
Britain commits major air defence support to Ukraine
Colombia declares emergency as deadly floods displace thousands