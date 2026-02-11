Illegal Israeli settlers displaced 15 Palestinian families from their homes on Wednesday in the village of Duyuk al Tahta, west of Jericho in the occupied West Bank, local sources told Anadolu.

About 50 illegal settlers, accompanied by a bulldozer and an Israeli military vehicle, attacked the village, the sources said.

The settlers began demolishing homes made of tin and concrete belonging to 15 families, forced residents out, looted their belongings, livestock and vehicles, and prevented them from returning, the sources added.

Israel has intensified operations in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since launching its genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023.

Palestinians view the escalation — including killings, arrests, displacement and settlement expansion — as a step towards formal annexation of the territory.

