Türkiye’s Head of Communications Fahrettin Altun has said that Cyprus is a national cause rooted in shared brotherhood rather than a foreign policy matter.

Speaking at a conference in Lefkosa, Northern Cyprus Altun recalled the oppression and violence inflicted upon Turkish Cypriots under the Greek Cypriot-led ENOSIS movement and ethnic cleansing efforts, highlighting the deep scars left behind.

Türkiye launched the 1974 Cyprus Peace Operation, invoking its guarantor rights under international law after all diplomatic efforts failed, he noted.

The operation, he said, marked a historic turning point for Turkish Cypriots, ushering in a period of peace and security.

Altun noted that since then, Turkish Cypriots have consistently supported peace talks and federal solutions, despite repeated rebuffs from the Greek Cypriot side.

He pointed to the 2004 Annan Plan referendum, in which 65 percent of Turkish Cypriots voted “yes,” while 76 percent of Greek Cypriots voted “no,” effectively derailing a UN-backed peace proposal.

Altun criticised the European Union for rewarding this rejection by unilaterally admitting Greek Cypriots into the union, ignoring the will of Turkish Cypriots.