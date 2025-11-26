Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow and Bishkek are set to sign a package of major agreements covering trade, economic, educational, and migration fields during his state visit to Kyrgyzstan.

Speaking at a meeting with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov on Wednesday in Bishkek, Putin said a “joint policy statement” was ready for signature, outlining priorities to further strengthen the alliance and strategic partnership between the two countries.

“The agenda for our talks is quite extensive,” he said, noting that the intergovernmental documents represent “key objectives” for expanding cooperation across multiple areas.

Putin added that Russia values its relationship with Kyrgyzstan, stressing that bilateral ties continue to advance “based on mutual respect and consideration of each other’s interests.”

“My colleagues and I are very pleased to be in friendly Kyrgyzstan,” he said, adding that his visit comes ahead of a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization’s (CSTO) Collective Security Council.

Moscow, Bishkek trade in national currencies