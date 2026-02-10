Almost three weeks of heavy snowfall have killed 46 people and injured 558 others in Japan, according to the fresh data from the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.
Continued snowfall since late January has buried northern communities and caused traffic chaos, particularly along the coast facing the Sea of Japan.
Many fatal accidents happened when mounds of snow fell on residents from roofs, or people tumbled while trying to clear it, according to police and local officials on Tuesday.
In the northern regional hub of Aomori, residents are having to deal with 1.3 metres (more than four feet) of snow on the ground, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
El Nino in summer
There is a 60 percent chance of the El Nino phenomenon occurring in the summer, Japan's weather bureau said on Tuesday.
In the spring, there is a 50 percent likelihood of El Nino occurring and a 50 percent chance of normal conditions continuing, the bureau said.
El Nino is a warming of ocean surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific. The La Nina phenomenon is characterised by colder-than-usual ocean temperatures in the equatorial Pacific region and is linked to floods and drought.