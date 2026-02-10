CLIMATE
1 min read
Heavy snowfall kills 46 in Japan as forecasters warn of possible summer El Nino
A powerful cold air mass has brought heavy snow to the Sea of Japan coast since late January, with some areas seeing more than twice the usual volume.
Heavy snowfall kills 46 in Japan as forecasters warn of possible summer El Nino
Continued snowfall caused traffic chaos, particularly along the coast facing the Sea of Japan. / AFP
February 10, 2026

Almost three weeks of heavy snowfall have killed 46 people and injured 558 others in Japan, according to the fresh data from the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

Continued snowfall since late January has buried northern communities and caused traffic chaos, particularly along the coast facing the Sea of Japan.

Many fatal accidents happened when mounds of snow fell on residents from roofs, or people tumbled while trying to clear it, according to police and local officials on Tuesday.

In the northern regional hub of Aomori, residents are having to deal with 1.3 metres (more than four feet) of snow on the ground, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30

El Nino in summer

There is a 60 percent chance of the El Nino phenomenon occurring in the summer, Japan's weather bureau said on Tuesday.

In the spring, there is a 50 percent likelihood of El Nino occurring and a 50 percent chance of normal conditions continuing, the bureau said.

El Nino is a warming of ocean surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific. The La Nina phenomenon is characterised by colder-than-usual ocean temperatures in the equatorial Pacific region and is linked to floods and drought.

RelatedTRT World - Japan launches satellite to monitor climate
SOURCE:AFP, reuters
Explore
In a first, Chinese satellite captures black hole devouring white dwarf
Sweden sends fighter jets to patrol Greenland for NATO’s Arctic Sentry
Why does February only have 28 days?
Germany's top court dismisses Palestinian challenge to arms exports to Israel
'A day of liberation': Bangladesh counts vote after 'most peaceful' elections
Russia tightens grip on WhatsApp, app vows to defend encryption
Has America’s decade-long military presence in Syria come to an end?
Türkiye slams Israeli measures in occupied West Bank
Nationwide strike by Indian farmers piles pressure on Modi over US trade pact
Türkiye's Erdogan calls for stronger transport integration among Muslim nations
NATO head presses Europe, Canada on defence spending as US priorities shift east
Starmer condemns Ratcliffe's claim UK is 'colonised by immigrants'
German police arrest two in PKK probe, seize guns and drugs
Britain commits major air defence support to Ukraine
Colombia declares emergency as deadly floods displace thousands