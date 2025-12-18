Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday will attend a meeting focusing on Gaza in Miami, US, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"Our minister will attend the Gaza-focused meeting tomorrow (Dec.19) in Miami, with officials participating from the US, Egypt and Qatar," the statement said on Thursday.

“Discussions will also be held on other regional issues,” the ministry added.

Earlier, a White House official told Anadolu that special envoy Steve Witkoff will meet Turkish, Qatari and Egyptian representatives to discuss the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

The meeting comes nearly two months after a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect. The first phase of the deal included a halt to hostilities, partial Israeli withdrawal, hostage-prisoner exchanges, and the entry of full humanitarian aid into the Palestinian enclave.