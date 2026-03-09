Pollution resulting from the recent Israeli air strikes on Iran’s oil sites could worsen air quality in Pakistan's western parts, the country's official weather agency cautioned on Monday.
“Due to the recent situation in Iran, the winds may carry pollutants and deteriorate air quality in the western parts of the country,” the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in a statement.
Israeli warplanes struck oil storage depots and refining facilities in Iran’s capital Tehran, on Saturday.
The strikes mark the first time Israel has targeted such facilities since it launched a broader attack on Iran, Pakistan's western neighbour, on February 28, together with the US.
More than 1,200 people have so far been killed, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and over 10,000 others injured in the joint US-Israeli offensive, according to Iranian authorities.
Tehran retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.