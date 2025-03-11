Terrorists have taken 35 passengers hostage after attacking a train in southwestern Pakistan, and nearly 350 other passengers are believed to be safe, local police have said.

The Baloch Liberation Army, a terrorist group, said on Tuesday that it blew up the track and "swiftly took control of the train". The group claimed it had 214 hostages and threatened to kill them if Baloch prisoners are not freed.

The train was trapped in a tunnel and the driver was killed after sustaining serious injuries, local authorities, police and railway officials said.

"Around 350 passengers, including women and children, are safe and a relief train will be reaching the area where the train was attacked," said a district senior police officer, Rana Dilawar.

"Security forces launched a massive operation," he said, adding that helicopters and special forces had been deployed.

Security forces said an explosion had been heard near the tunnel and that they were exchanging fire with the terrorists in a mountainous area.

A security source who asked not to be identified said many people had lost their lives in the attack, adding that 80 military personnel were among the 425 passengers aboard the train.

Another security source said 80 passengers had been rescued and the terrorists were surrounded.

"The operation will continue until the last terrorist is eliminated," they said.

Emergency measures

The BLA claimed it had killed 30 soldiers and shot down a drone. There was no confirmation of that from Pakistani authorities.