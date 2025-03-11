WORLD
Terrorists attack passenger train, take hostages in southwestern Pakistan
The train, carrying women and children, was travelling from Quetta to Peshawar when it came under attack, but district police officer Rana Dilawar says around 350 passengers are safe, and a relief train is on the way.
The Jaffar Express had been on its way from Balochistan's capital, Quetta, to the city of Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province when it was fired on. / AA
March 11, 2025

Terrorists have taken 35 passengers hostage after attacking a train in southwestern Pakistan, and nearly 350 other passengers are believed to be safe, local police have said.

The Baloch Liberation Army, a terrorist group, said on Tuesday that it blew up the track and "swiftly took control of the train". The group claimed it had 214 hostages and threatened to kill them if Baloch prisoners are not freed.

The train was trapped in a tunnel and the driver was killed after sustaining serious injuries, local authorities, police and railway officials said.

"Around 350 passengers, including women and children, are safe and a relief train will be reaching the area where the train was attacked," said a district senior police officer, Rana Dilawar.

"Security forces launched a massive operation," he said, adding that helicopters and special forces had been deployed.

Security forces said an explosion had been heard near the tunnel and that they were exchanging fire with the terrorists in a mountainous area.

A security source who asked not to be identified said many people had lost their lives in the attack, adding that 80 military personnel were among the 425 passengers aboard the train.

Another security source said 80 passengers had been rescued and the terrorists were surrounded.

"The operation will continue until the last terrorist is eliminated," they said.

Emergency measures

The BLA claimed it had killed 30 soldiers and shot down a drone. There was no confirmation of that from Pakistani authorities.

"BLA is prepared for a prisoner exchange," the group said, demanding the Pakistani state release within 48 hours Baloch political prisoners, activists and missing persons it said have been abducted by the military.

"If our demands are not met within the stipulated period or if the occupying state attempts any military action during this time all prisoners of war will be neutralised and the train will be completely destroyed."

The group said the hostages included Pakistan army members and other security officials travelling on leave.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack, saying security officials were "repelling" the terrorists.

"Civilian passengers, particularly women, children, the elderly, and Baloch citizens, have been released safely and given a secure route," it said in a statement emailed to journalists and posted on Telegram.

"The BLA further warns that if military intervention continues, all hostages will be executed."

The Jaffar Express had been on its way from Balochistan's capital, Quetta, to the city of Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province when it was fired on.

Pakistan's interior minister, Mohsin Naqvi, condemned the attack and said the government would not make any concessions to "beasts who fire on innocent passengers".

The Balochistan government has imposed emergency measures to deal with the situation, spokesperson Shahid Rind said, without giving more details.

